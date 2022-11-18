ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Guardian

Buffy Sainte-Marie: ‘I didn’t know I was ahead of the pack at the time’

Buffy Sainte-Marie vividly remembers the reaction she would get in the folk clubs of the 60s whenever she would perform her song Now That the Buffalo’s Gone, which lists a litany of persistent sins committed against Native peoples. “I would see the faces of all these very smart white people turn ashen,” she said. “They didn’t know anything about Indians, and they were flabbergasted to hear that all these things were still happening on their watch – even in New York! They’d say, ‘Oh, that little Indian girl must be mistaken.’ I was gaslighted by them all the time on that. And it was terribly, terribly painful.”
The Independent

9 of the best gardening books to give this Christmas

Anyone who loves gardening will love a gardening book, whether it offers aspirational designs, practical tips or just novel ideas for how to perk up your outside space.Here are just some of the offerings this festive season which will make your loved one want to get into their outside space.1. The Gardener’s Almanac by Alan Titchmarsh (Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Titchmarsh MBE (@alantitchmarshmbe)A perfect gift for those who want a month-by-month mix...
The Guardian

‘My story deserves to be told’ – what Qatar could learn from Zanele Muholi’s LGBTQ+ portraits

‘My mission,” Zanele Muholi has said, “is to re-write a Black queer and trans visual history of South Africa, for the world to know of our resistance and existence”. With photographs that range from small to colossal, this self-proclaimed “visual activist” captures people in their communities, people who have often been subjected to violence because of their sexuality. Muholi tells their marginalised stories.

