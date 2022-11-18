Read full article on original website
Attorney General Ellison announces public input on proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health
Dedicated web form and phone numbers now available for public input, with public meetings to be held in early 2023; data gathered will form part of AG’s investigation under state and federal law into impact of merger. November 21, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced...
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
Help is Available for Minnesotans Struggling to Pay for Insulin
ST. PAUL, MN—A recent study found that more than 1.3 million Americans with diabetes rationed their insulin because of cost concerns by skipping doses, taking less insulin than needed, or delaying buying insulin to save money. During National Diabetes Month, MNsure and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy remind Minnesotans that the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program provides fast, reliable help for those who need insulin and may be struggling to afford this life-saving drug.
Minnesota celebrates adoption and kinship care
Minnesota is marking Adoption from Foster Care Awareness Month this November with a focus on keeping families together whenever possible and, when necessary, seeking adoptive families. When children enter Minnesota’s child protection system, the goal is to reunify them safely with their birth families. When that’s not possible, the Minnesota...
Interventionist – Fixed Term for the remainder of the 2022-2023 School Year - Red Lake Schools
JOB TITLE: Interventionist – Fixed Term for the remainder of the 2022-2023 School Year. JOB PURPOSE: The Interventionist position is responsible for providing a variety of Tiered student supports and for assisting general education teachers in providing targeted and intensive intervention and instruction for students who are academically and/or behaviorally challenged. The Interventionist may exclusively focus on academics or behavior –or- may focus on both behavior and academics. The area of focus may change throughout the year or from year to year based on the needs of students within the district.
New York State Education Department Orders Schools to Lose the Native Mascots or Lose Funding
Oughly 60 school districts in the state of New York risk losing state aid should they not remove Native American imagery and namesake from their mascots or logos by the end of the school year, according to a new memo from James Baldwin, the senior deputy commissioner at the state's education department.
Clogged hospitals prompt warnings from Minnesota doctors
Leading Minnesota pediatricians on Monday urged parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for mildly ill children during an early and busy flu season that is clogging hospital beds. While severely ill children need immediate care - particularly those who are dehydrated or struggling to breathe - doctors said...
Intern Teachers (2 positions available) - Red Lake School District, ISD#38
JOB TITLE: Intern Teachers (2 positions available) BUILDING: Variable: dependent on licensure and need. REPORTS TO: Building Principal during each intern assignment. Time: One Semester Hire (Fall or Spring) JOB PURPOSE: The Intern Teacher position is designed to give newly licensed teachers or individuals with four year degrees, who could...
Public Facilities Authority Awards Nearly $191 million in 2022 to Clean up Minnesota Waterways
St. Paul - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for future business and economic growth," said PFA chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove. "Congratulations to these cities and counties on their awards, which will lead to economic growth across the state."
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. - Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America's Great Plains by the tens of millions,...
TSA chief: More security hires needed at MSP as air travel rebounds from pandemic
The head of the Transportation Security Administration in Minnesota said Tuesday that while his workers are ready for the Thanksgiving rush, it's been challenging to hire more employees as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels. "It seems to be getting busier all the time," said Marty Robinson, TSA's federal security...
More funding needed to investigate missing Indigenous people
Nearly 200 Indigenous people are missing in New Mexico. Probably more, one Navajo lawmaker says. And the state tasked the Attorney General’s Office this year with working in partnership with sovereign nations on cases of missing Indigenous people. But a deputy director for the AG’s Office said they can’t do much more without additional state funding.
Midwestern State Agriculture Leaders Give Thanks for The People Who Help Make Thanksgiving Meals Possible Every Year
ST. PAUL, MINN. – As consumers peruse store shelves, they are in search of ingredients for their traditional Thanksgiving meals. Maybe it’s a classic stuffing recipe or the special cranberry sauce that’s the hallmark of your family meal. Or the perfect pumpkin pie. Those tasty dishes are the product of hard work by the nation’s farmers and producers, truckers, processors, grocery stores, and veterinarians.
Community Listening Session on Alheimer's and Dementia - Dec. 6, 2022 - 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Community Listening Session on Alheimer's and Dementia - Dec. 6, 2022 - 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.
Pilot project builds Tribal climate and disaster resilience in Louisiana
NOAA, the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe (PACIT) and Louisiana Sea Grant are partnering to launch a new pilot project that builds relationships and strengthens community resilience to natural disasters and the effects of climate change. The pilot project, "Building Relationships and Community Resilience with the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe of Southeast Louisiana,"...
Mario Arthur Yanez
June 19, 2002 - November 18, 2022. Mario Arthur Yanez, MaKoons “Bear Cub” of Bear Clan, age 20, of Red Lake Journeyed to the Spirit world on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born on June 19, 2002 in Bemidji the son of Melanie Sumner. Mario was an...
Dawn Neadeau
August 7, 1971 ~ November 18, 2002 (age 31) Dawn Marie Neadeau, age 51, of Red Lake, MN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Red Lake. Dawn was born on August 7, 1971, in Grand Forks, ND, to Beverly Redeagle and Douglas Neadeau. She attended school in Red Lake and was taking classes at the Red Lake Nation College. She worked at Seven Clans Casino and the Jourdain Perpich Center as a PCA. Dawn loved being a grandma and enjoyed taking her grandchildren on rides and swimming. She loved walking along Sandy Beach and watching movies from her extensive collection. Dawn also liked card games, dice, and enjoyed trying her luck at the casino. She was always willing to help anyone and her contagious laugh could be heard in a room full of people.
