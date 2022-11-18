Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Ponemah Boys and Girls Club staff takes club members to the Bemidji Bowling alley today
Ponemah Boys and Girls Club staff takes club members to the Bemidji Bowling alley today.
redlakenationnews.com
Thomas Lee TeJohn, Sr.
September 25, 1977 ~ November 14, 2022 (age 45) Thomas Lee TeJohn, Sr., age 45, of the Turtle Clan and from Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Monday, November 14th, 2022, from Minneapolis, MN. He was the son of Beverly (TeJohn) Kamrowski and Jerry Jackson.
redlakenationnews.com
Jason Alexzander Johnson
Jason Alexzander Johnson, 0, of Bemidji, MN died Tuesday, 15, 2022 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. Services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the River City Church in Becida, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:00am, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the River City Church, and will continue until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
redlakenationnews.com
Cory James White
December 24, 1978 ~ November 18, 2022 (age 43) Cory James White, 43, "Debwiigwoneyaash" which means "Feather Floating in the Wind" of the Loon Clan and from Deer River, MN, born December 24, 1978, in Minneapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022. A traditional wake will be held on Monday and Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Battle Point Community Center in Federal Dam, MN followed by a funeral on Wednesday, November 23, 10:00 a.m., at the Center. Giniw Giizhig will be his Spiritual Advisor. Pallbearers for Cory will The Ojibwe Brave Team Members. Please bring food ahead of time.
Comments / 0