December 24, 1978 ~ November 18, 2022 (age 43) Cory James White, 43, "Debwiigwoneyaash" which means "Feather Floating in the Wind" of the Loon Clan and from Deer River, MN, born December 24, 1978, in Minneapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022. A traditional wake will be held on Monday and Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Battle Point Community Center in Federal Dam, MN followed by a funeral on Wednesday, November 23, 10:00 a.m., at the Center. Giniw Giizhig will be his Spiritual Advisor. Pallbearers for Cory will The Ojibwe Brave Team Members. Please bring food ahead of time.

FEDERAL DAM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO