Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
toofab.com
13-Year-Old Hailed a 'Hero' After Terrifying Shooting at Middle School Football Game
The teen is seen in cell phone footage running to help his teacher amid the chaos -- later telling reporters, "In my book, that's right." Gun shots rang out during a middle school football game this week, leaving one woman suffering "life-threatening" injuries. But the actions of one 13-year-old boy at the event are being celebrated as courageous, after he was caught on camera helping one of his teachers to safety.
Police: 7-year-old injured amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said. According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about […]
Shooting follows Wednesday night football game
LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County canceled a number of games in the lingering shadow of Wednesday’s shooting at Lumbert
cbs17
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Woman flown to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries at North Carolina junior high school football game
A woman has been flown to a hospital after being shot at a junior high school football game Wednesday night, police said.
Man charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Shelton Junior Ivey, 35, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal […]
WECT
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
wpde.com
2 women killed in Robeson County crash, driver charged: Trooper
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two women died Thursday following a crash on Rennert Road at Hammond Street in Robeson County. North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a van. Lewis said the driver and...
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
Father of woman thrown off balcony in Fayetteville fighting for custody of grandchildren, praises daughter's strength
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The father of the woman recently thrown from a third-floor apartment balcony in Fayetteville says his daughter is still alive. Moses Avery now says he's in a fight of his own. Avery is the father of the woman that police said was thrown from a balcony....
Woman charged for firing gun in Lee County High School parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. — A Sanford woman was charged after police say she pointed a gun at another woman in a school parking lot and fired the weapon. On Tuesday night, Sanford Police learned that a woman pointed a gun at a woman, then discharged the firearm while in the Lee County High School parking lot around 7:40 p.m.
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
WBTW News13
Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday. Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school. Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant […]
wpde.com
Scotland County woman talks about school fight that left her son badly hurt
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Joya Campbell said she didn't know what to think Thursday when she got a call from administrators at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. Campbell said her son had to be taken to the hospital after losing consciousness following the fight. "They were...
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
wpde.com
Victim in 'critical' condition after being shot at Lumberton Jr. High game
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating gunfire reports that happened Wednesday night at Lumberton Senior High School’s stadium during a Lumberton Junior High School football game. Officers responded around 8 p.m., and were directed to the parking lot in front of the stadium where they found a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Charges pending after school shooting threats
Charges are pending against a juvenile who allegedly made a “threat of violence directed at students from Union Pines High School,” according to a press release from Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields Thursday. The sheriff’s office, Moore County Schools Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation...
Comments / 1