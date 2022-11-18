The teen is seen in cell phone footage running to help his teacher amid the chaos -- later telling reporters, "In my book, that's right." Gun shots rang out during a middle school football game this week, leaving one woman suffering "life-threatening" injuries. But the actions of one 13-year-old boy at the event are being celebrated as courageous, after he was caught on camera helping one of his teachers to safety.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO