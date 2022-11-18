ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

toofab.com

13-Year-Old Hailed a 'Hero' After Terrifying Shooting at Middle School Football Game

The teen is seen in cell phone footage running to help his teacher amid the chaos -- later telling reporters, "In my book, that's right." Gun shots rang out during a middle school football game this week, leaving one woman suffering "life-threatening" injuries. But the actions of one 13-year-old boy at the event are being celebrated as courageous, after he was caught on camera helping one of his teachers to safety.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Police: 7-year-old injured amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said. According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Woman charged for firing gun in Lee County High School parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. — A Sanford woman was charged after police say she pointed a gun at another woman in a school parking lot and fired the weapon. On Tuesday night, Sanford Police learned that a woman pointed a gun at a woman, then discharged the firearm while in the Lee County High School parking lot around 7:40 p.m.
WBTW News13

Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday. Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school. Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant […]
CONWAY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Charges pending after school shooting threats

Charges are pending against a juvenile who allegedly made a “threat of violence directed at students from Union Pines High School,” according to a press release from Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields Thursday. The sheriff’s office, Moore County Schools Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

