WMBF
Florence 1 students take to the skies in new aviation program
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Class was in session from new heights in the Pee Dee as students from the Florence School District 1′s Advantage Academy Aviation Program took their first flights on Thursday. “If you would’ve told me when I was a freshman that I’d be here in high...
WBTW News13
30 firefighters respond to Cookout restaurant fire in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. Chief Dillon said it happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant Sunday […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Students get an edge up on barbering
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From shearing to fading, students can learn it all at the Academy for Technology and Academics. The barbering class made the cut this year as a new two-year program for students aspiring to be barbers, like 16-year-old Ray Carmichael. “When I saw there was an opportunity...
heraldadvocate.com
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
wpde.com
Fire trucks respond, portion of road blocked near Florence restaurant
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Fire trucks are parked outside the Cook Out restaurant on South Irby Street in Florence. Several community members said smoke can be seen coming from the building. A portion of South Irby Street is blocked. ABC 15 has reached out to the Florence Fire Department...
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
WMBF
‘We’re all excited’: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest Senior Center
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council on Aging is finally breaking ground on its new Carolina Forest Senior Center. The Council on Aging had to pump the breaks on the project for several years because of flooding and COVID. Elaine Gore, Executive Director for the Horry County...
WBTW News13
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on 2 new stations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue broke ground Friday on two new multi-million dollar fire stations. Both stations will cost approximately $2.5 million and are estimated to be built in early 2024. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the goal is for everyone in Horry County to live within five miles of […]
borderbelt.org
Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters
When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach selects city's first opioid program coordinator, talks area epidemic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach leaders said the city's opioid problem led them to appoint their first opioid program coordinator. Funding for the position came from a national opioid settlement agreement earlier this year. In 2020, more than 100 people died in Horry County due to opioids,...
wpde.com
Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
WBTW News13
Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
WBTW News13
Crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday evening in Lake City, according to Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers. Crews were called out at about 7:30 p.m. to Carter Manufacturing in the area of Church Street and Deep River Street, Driggers said. The fire was controlled about an hour after […]
WMBF
Body cameras give community transparency, help Florence County deputies with investigations
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A tool that helps deputies during their investigation, and brings down a barrier between the public and law enforcement has been well utilized by Florence County deputies for the last year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received body cameras in 2021 with the help of the...
wpde.com
Former Horry Co. deputy's charges dismissed after 2 women drowned in transport van in 2018
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charges have been dismissed Friday morning against former Horry County deputy Joshua Bishop in the deaths of two women who drowned in a transport van after Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the charges of two counts...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
