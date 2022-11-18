ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

Florence 1 students take to the skies in new aviation program

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Class was in session from new heights in the Pee Dee as students from the Florence School District 1′s Advantage Academy Aviation Program took their first flights on Thursday. “If you would’ve told me when I was a freshman that I’d be here in high...
WBTW News13

30 firefighters respond to Cookout restaurant fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. Chief Dillon said it happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant Sunday […]
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Students get an edge up on barbering

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From shearing to fading, students can learn it all at the Academy for Technology and Academics. The barbering class made the cut this year as a new two-year program for students aspiring to be barbers, like 16-year-old Ray Carmichael. “When I saw there was an opportunity...
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on 2 new stations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue broke ground Friday on two new multi-million dollar fire stations. Both stations will cost approximately $2.5 million and are estimated to be built in early 2024. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the goal is for everyone in Horry County to live within five miles of […]
borderbelt.org

Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters

When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
wpde.com

Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
WBTW News13

Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
WBTW News13

Crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday evening in Lake City, according to Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers. Crews were called out at about 7:30 p.m. to Carter Manufacturing in the area of Church Street and Deep River Street, Driggers said. The fire was controlled about an hour after […]
