Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
GV Wire
Who’s Got the Best Shot at Operating Fresno’s Tower Theatre?
With more than two years of controversy, protests, court cases, a bidding war with a local church, and concerns about its upkeep, Fresno’s historic downtown Tower Theatre is set to come under new management. After purchasing the venue for $6.5 million, the city sought proposals from groups interested in...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Appoints Lee Herrick of Fresno to Serve as California’s 10th Poet Laureate
November 19, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday appointed Lee Herrick to serve as California’s 10th Poet Laureate. Herrick, 52, of Fresno, is a writer and professor who teaches at Fresno City College and the MFA program at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. A former Fresno Poet Laureate, Herrick’s work is a vivid celebration of the California experience.
KMPH.com
Fresno Mission wraps up 2nd annual community event, thousands of items given out
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 'One Table Fresno' has wrapped up its 2nd annual community event on Saturday. Fresno Mission teamed up with the Central California Food Bank to host this event that they say goes beyond a food drive. Businesses, city leaders, and organizations came together to pull off...
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
GV Wire
Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement
Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
Fresno EOC helping low income families pay overdue water bills
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission wants to help pay your overdue water bill.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
KMPH.com
Valley Woman's struggle to flee Russia, Selma woman shares plea for friend to return home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Fresno woman is now free after spending a year in a Russian Penal Colony with WNBA star Brittney Griner. Sarah Krivanek had recently been released but is now stuck in a foreign country without any way of returning home. Now, her friend is spreading...
KMPH.com
Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
California faces $25B budget deficit, Fresno homeless funding could be suspended indefinitely
A grim outlook on the state of California's next spending plan.
KMPH.com
Question of the Day: Is it too early to set up for Christmas?
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There’s a lot of talk floating around the FOX26 newsroom about Christmas and how early is too early to set up. Some folks are saying it’s never too early while others say December 1 is perfect. What do you think? Take our poll and let us know!
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman found dead in a Fresno County front yard on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Officials say 44-year-old Amanda Berry of Fresno was the person found dead in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County. Her injuries were […]
Comments / 0