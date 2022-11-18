Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCPD responds to critical crash on 12th, Van Brunt overnight
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Van Brunt early Saturday morning.
KCPD arrest suspect after Saturday morning standoff
The Kansas City Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a Saturday morning standoff with the Department.
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KCKPD looking for suspect vehicle from May homicide
Months after a homicide in KCK, the police department released images of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public's help in finding it.
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody after standoff in 3500 block of E. 51st Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department engaged in a standoff with a male suspect in the 3500 block of E. 51st Street on Saturday morning. KCPD said officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. in regard to a disturbance in the area....
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Kansas City police arrest suspected porch pirate, return stolen gifts
Kansas City police officers arrest a suspected porch pirate before going door-to-door to deliver the stolen packages to their rightful owners.
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
fox4kc.com
2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
KC hit-and-run suspect shot at friends’ vehicle before Kansas arrest: officials
A 19-year-old Kansas City hit-and-run suspect is now accused of firing multiple times at a vehicle on a Linn County highway.
KCTV 5
KCK police plans to review retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department plans to help review all of retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases. It’s all part of a larger $1.7 million plan proposed Thursday by District Attorney Mark Dupree to digitize old police files involving Golubski’s old cases.
One injured, two dogs perish after house fire near Kansas Ave
The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday morning near Kansas Avenue.
$1.7M pledged to investigate indicted KC detective
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor’s office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit $1.7 million to digitize boxes of […]
I-435 eastbound past Wornall Road reopens after crash Saturday afternoon
Interstate 435 eastbound just past Wornall Road reopened around 5:20 p.m. after an injury accident. The collision took place just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
