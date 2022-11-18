Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
jtv.tv
UPDATED: Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 19, 2022
Leaping Joe Lathers jumped over a would-be-tackler on a 9-yard touchdown run for Lumen Christi Catholic High School in the Division 7 state semifinal on Saturday at Chelsea High School. Football. Division 7 State Semifinals. At Chelsea High School. Lumen Christi 20, Napoleon 7: What looked like a rugby scrum...
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
Forest Hills Central edges Dexter in double OT for first state title trip in 28 years
PORTAGE – Tim Rogers could barely hold back his emotions. The Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central football coach was nearly moved to tears of joy after watching his team battle back to narrowly defeat Dexter, 20-17, in double overtime of the Division 2 state semifinal game at Portage Northern High School on Saturday.
jtv.tv
Napoleon vs Lumen Christi D7 Semifinal Football 11-19-22 | Photo Gallery
Football Napoleon vs. Lumen Christi, MHSAA Division 7 Semifinal at Chelsea, 11-19-2022. Lumen Christi 20 Napoleon 7. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Football Napoleon vs. Lumen Christi, MHSAA Division 7 Semifinal at Chelsea, 11-19-2022. Lumen Christi 20 Napoleon 7. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
Antaiwn Mack resigns after 4 years as Ann Arbor Huron varsity head football coach
ANN ARBOR – Antaiwn Mack, Ann Arbor Huron’s varsity head football coach, has resigned from his position after four years at the helm. Mack announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in an email sent to Huron athletic director Tony Whiren that was obtained by MLive, and Mack confirmed the resignation to MLive Friday morning.
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
College Football Stadium Forced To Close Section After Lack Of Water
The conditions at Spartan Stadium for this Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan State are less than ideal. Matt Wenzel of MLive announced that Spartan Stadium's east upper deck has been closed due to a lack of water. "Due to a lack of water, the east upper deck of Spartan...
See photos as Muskegon faces DeWitt in D3 state semifinals
GREENVILLE, MI - Fans bundled up and embraced the snow to see Muskegon battle DeWitt at Greenville High school on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The two teams faced off for Division 3 state semifinals in 2019 and 2020, each claiming a winning title.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
WILX-TV
Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart pins down history with letter of intent
HORTON, Mich. (WILX) - In March, Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart won a state wrestling title In her first finals appearance. With the stroke of a pen Friday afternoon in her school’s library, she made history again. “My mind is blown. I honestly still can’t rub my head around it.”...
Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Preview: MSU women's basketball traveling to Mount Pleasant to face Central Michigan
Coming off of a swift 109-44 win against Florida A&M, the Michigan State women's basketball team will face Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans, now 5-0, look to continue their reign against the Chippewas in their first road game of the year. Going into the matchup, the Spartans have key highlights from their last matchup to look back on as an incentive to keep this run going in their favor.First-half takeaways for the Spartans were not only in aspects of their defense, but also their offense especially.Absolutely locked-down defensive skills were crucial, forcing the Rattlers' turnovers to double digits in...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Chelsea, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Yardbarker
Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game
In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
