Coming off of a swift 109-44 win against Florida A&M, the Michigan State women's basketball team will face Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans, now 5-0, look to continue their reign against the Chippewas in their first road game of the year. Going into the matchup, the Spartans have key highlights from their last matchup to look back on as an incentive to keep this run going in their favor.First-half takeaways for the Spartans were not only in aspects of their defense, but also their offense especially.Absolutely locked-down defensive skills were crucial, forcing the Rattlers' turnovers to double digits in...

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO