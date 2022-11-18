Read full article on original website
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
KYTV
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
KFVS12
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
FOX2now.com
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability. Fired while out on disability, workers have little …. After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability. Polar Express train ride returns...
KMOV
Fired MoDOT supervisor claims department hadn’t required work zone training in years before deadly crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A MoDOT supervisor who oversaw workers killed in a deadly work zone crash last November claims the department hadn’t required work zone training in nearly five years and that she didn’t know about key safety policies. On November 18, 2021, a MoDOT crew was...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
KFVS12
Change in air service providers could be coming to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Changes could be coming to another Heartland airport. Cape Air is terminating its contract at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to try and account for the financial losses they are seeing. This does not mean that Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is going to lose flights...
Marquette High School investigates threats on back-to-back days
Police and school officials are investigating a threat linked to Marquette High School for the second consecutive day.
Nearly 350,000 Missouri children are too poor to receive full child tax credit
Roughly 345,000 Missouri children under age 17 are now excluded from receiving the full $2,000 child tax credit in Missouri, according to the report. The post Nearly 350,000 Missouri children are too poor to receive full child tax credit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks
If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
FOX2now.com
Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Annie Malone host Thanksgiving lunch for students, …. Annie Malone Children and Family Services held a traditional Thanksgiving meal Friday for students and volunteers. Water...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
mycouriertribune.com
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
advantagenews.com
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says
A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Artemis Rocket Just Launched to the Moon Powered by Missouri
The Artemis mission to orbit the moon is one of the more anticipated space events this year. Did you know that this now-famous rocket was powered by Missouri? It is - sort of. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of how Missouri is directly involved with the Artemis moon mission just launched this week by NASA. They shared that the batteries in the rocket boosters for Artemis come from EaglePicher, a Missouri company.
Lost dog won’t stray from North County Police Cooperative
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative found a dog Tuesday, and they have not been able to find him a home. The animal seems domesticated and is friendly. But, the dog is not chipped and has no collar. At one point, officers tried to release the dog, hoping it […]
Illinois quick hits: Man sentenced to seven years for helping ISIS; ISU farm fire collapses building
State superintendent of education retiring The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31, 2023. The issue of ISBE leadership under Ayala was a flashpoint in the recent gubernatorial election with Pritzker’s Republican challenger saying his first action if elected would be to fire...
Senator Hawley reacts to Missouri court ruling that his office 'knowingly and purposefully' violated transparency laws
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A circuit court ruling issued in Cole County on Tuesday found former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office "knowingly and purposefully" withheld sensitive documents from public view and covered it up for nearly a year-and-a-half during his 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. The 19-page...
