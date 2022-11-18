ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KYTV

Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law

After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability. Fired while out on disability, workers have little …. After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability. Polar Express train ride returns...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks

If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Friendsgiving

Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Annie Malone host Thanksgiving lunch for students, …. Annie Malone Children and Family Services held a traditional Thanksgiving meal Friday for students and volunteers. Water...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says

A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Artemis Rocket Just Launched to the Moon Powered by Missouri

The Artemis mission to orbit the moon is one of the more anticipated space events this year. Did you know that this now-famous rocket was powered by Missouri? It is - sort of. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of how Missouri is directly involved with the Artemis moon mission just launched this week by NASA. They shared that the batteries in the rocket boosters for Artemis come from EaglePicher, a Missouri company.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man sentenced to seven years for helping ISIS; ISU farm fire collapses building

State superintendent of education retiring The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31, 2023. The issue of ISBE leadership under Ayala was a flashpoint in the recent gubernatorial election with Pritzker’s Republican challenger saying his first action if elected would be to fire...
ILLINOIS STATE

