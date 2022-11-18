Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
West Plains football advances to first state semifinal
West Plains football is going to the state football semifinals for the first time since the playoff system was installed after beating Hannibal 29-14 on Friday. The win avenged last season’s 35-26 loss to Hannibal in this same round. “I am just extremely proud and happy for these kids....
KTLO
Gainesville woman injured when pickup truck overturns
A Gainesville woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Kinworthy was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kinworth was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly three miles southeast...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
