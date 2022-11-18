The Latin Grammys Open With a Star-Studded Tribute to Person of the Year Marco Antonio Solís

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards officially kicked things off with a moving tribute to the Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís, was honored with the Latin Grammy’s Person of the Year Award. Among the Latin pop stars that saluted Solís during the performance were the night’s hosts Thalia , Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini.

Thalia opened the tribute belting Solís’s beloved classic “Si No Te Hubieras Ido.” She was joined onstage by Fonsi, Pausini, and Mexican duo Sin Bandera, who performed another one of Solís’ classics, “A Dónde Vamos a Parar.” Mexican singer Carin León, Cuban duo Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Chocquibtown’s Goyo also got in the tribute with a performance of “Más Que Tu Amigo.”

As a solo artist and as the leader of Los Bukis, Solís has enjoyed a successful music career that spans over six decades. After splitting from Los Bukis in 1996, Solís reunited with his Mexican group last year. He has enjoyed a successful reunion tour with Los Bukis that has sold stadiums in the U.S. and Mexico.