ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

The Latin Grammys Open With a Star-Studded Tribute to Person of the Year Marco Antonio Solís

By Lucas Villa
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8SSe_0jF8hFG600

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards officially kicked things off with a moving tribute to the Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís, was honored with the Latin Grammy’s Person of the Year Award. Among the Latin pop stars that saluted Solís during the performance were the night’s hosts Thalia , Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini.

Thalia opened the tribute belting Solís’s beloved classic “Si No Te Hubieras Ido.” She was joined onstage by Fonsi, Pausini, and Mexican duo Sin Bandera, who performed another one of Solís’ classics, “A Dónde Vamos a Parar.” Mexican singer Carin León, Cuban duo Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Chocquibtown’s Goyo also got in the tribute with a performance of “Más Que Tu Amigo.”

As a solo artist and as the leader of Los Bukis, Solís has enjoyed a successful music career that spans over six decades. After splitting from Los Bukis in 1996, Solís reunited with his Mexican group last year. He has enjoyed a successful reunion tour with Los Bukis that has sold stadiums in the U.S. and Mexico.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch: Rolling Stone Interviews Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy, and More on the Latin Grammys Red Carpet

Rolling Stone was on the red carpet for this year’s 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. This year’s ceremony takes place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, this time at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Our video team caught up with several acts making appearances at this year’s show, including Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy and Jorge Drexler, among others. Tainy Tainy has had a huge few years and is being recognized in the Producer of the Year category, among several other nominations. “To be at a point where now I’m at the Grammys, I can’t lie I...
Rolling Stone

Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance

Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance. It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “Te Felicito” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee...
Rolling Stone

Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage

Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
The Independent

Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
BET

Chris Brown Accuses AMAs Of Canceling His Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown is perplexed after the American Music Awards reportedly canceled his tribute performance to Michael Jackson without warning. Brown, 33, shared a 7-minute rehearsal video via Instagram of what appears to be his AMA rehearsal. In the clip, the “Fine China” artist and dancers worked on choreography for “Under The Influence,” which merges into the MJ tribute.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records

Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
TEXAS STATE
Bustle

Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”

The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
ETOnline.com

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs

Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
The Independent

American Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 November).The ceremony was hosted by American TV personality Wayne Brady.Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.Other top awardees were Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and Coldplay.The star-studded ceremony saw performances from P!NK, Cardi B, Anitta and Missy Elliot.New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single “Boyfriend”.The AMA nominees were based on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Lionel Richie With Hits-Filled Medley at 2022 AMAs

Lionel Richie, already a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, was also the recipient of the American Music Awards’ prestigious Icon Award at Sunday’s show — with Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performing a medley of Richie’s songs to honor the R&B legend. Richie’s award was presented to him by the first AMAs host, Smokey Robinson, who called the iconic singer his brother and praised Richie for his ability to tackle any genre. “God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few,” Richie said, dedicating his acceptance...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History

Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.
ETOnline.com

John Legend Rocks the Latin GRAMMYs Performing 'Tacones Rojos' with Sebastian Yatra

Is there anything John Legend can't do?! The EGOT winner took the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs alongside Sebastián Yatra for an electric performance of their remix of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos." Yatra kicked off the performance in black and white, serenading the crowd in a classic tuxedo with...
BBC

Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'

Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
Rolling Stone

Los Bukis Close Out the Latin Grammys With A Medley of Classics

Toward the end of the 2022 Latin Grammys, Person of the Year recipient Marco Antonio Solís took the stage for a second time following a solo performance he’d done earlier in the evening. This time, he reunited with his band Los Bukis and performed several classics by their side. Solís had previously parted ways with the band in 1996 to launch his successful solo career. He reunited with Los Bukis last year much to the delight of Latin music fans. Solís continued to spread that joy with his feel-good performance of “Tu Cárcel.” He danced in-step with his bandmates, showing...
HOLAUSA

Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

94K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy