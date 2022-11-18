BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was little-changed. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes ended with a weekly loss after a Fed official, James Bullard, rattled investors by suggesting the central bank’s base lending rate might have to be raised to as much as almost double its already elevated level. “Bullard dimmed the light on rallies,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.

30 MINUTES AGO