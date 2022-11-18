Read full article on original website
‘Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space’ Podcast Launches With Guests Including Judd Apatow, Jameela Jamil & Big Zuu
EXCLUSIVE: Audible has today launched Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space, a new 10-part original comedy series hosted by the comedian featuring a host of A-list guests, including Judd Apatow and Jameela Jamil. Throughout the series, Whitehall (Bad Education, Jungle Cruise, Travels with My Father) sits down with his guests to dig into some of their most cringe-inducing tales. The synopsis reads: From the school days we’d rather forget (Emily Atack), to worst first impressions (Russell Howard) and cringeworthy celebrity encounters (Jameela Jamil), no shameful stone is left unturned, as Jack is joined by some of the funniest names in the industry who come...
Twitter might be burning to the ground, but Hugh Jackman is still out here roasting Ryan Reynolds
As you’ll no doubt be aware, everyone’s treating today like the last day of Twitter, with the memes flowing like fine wine. It’s been a hell of a trip since Elon Musk forced took over the social media giant, but thankfully Hugh Jackman continues roasting Ryan Reynolds to remind us that some things will never change.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly break up
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly called it quits after almost two years together following their romance on the set of the film Don’t Worry, Darling. Styles has been touring the world, selling out arenas and breaking records, like his 15-night run of sold out crowds at Madison Square Garden. Olivia Wilde has joined him when she could, but the unavoidable separation likely contributed to what is an amicable decision, sources told People Magazine.
As James Gunn teases Lobo, a contender has already thrown their cigar into the ring
As several high-profile names continue or prepare to jump the burning ship that is Twitter, no one has quite managed to match the splash made by James Gunn when he announced his presence on Mastodon, the Twitter competitor that’s happy to collect the more Musk-averse denizens of the platform.
Fans brought to tears as Michael J. Fox gets his Oscar
Last weekend, Back to the Future star, Michael J. Fox received his Honorary Oscar during the Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Fox was one of the few celebrities that evening that received the award last weekend and was praised by both fans and celebrities. According to AP...
