EXCLUSIVE: Audible has today launched Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space, a new 10-part original comedy series hosted by the comedian featuring a host of A-list guests, including Judd Apatow and Jameela Jamil. Throughout the series, Whitehall (Bad Education, Jungle Cruise, Travels with My Father) sits down with his guests to dig into some of their most cringe-inducing tales. The synopsis reads: From the school days we’d rather forget (Emily Atack), to worst first impressions (Russell Howard) and cringeworthy celebrity encounters (Jameela Jamil), no shameful stone is left unturned, as Jack is joined by some of the funniest names in the industry who come...

46 MINUTES AGO