Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Police seek missing child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Jayvan Scott was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Avenue. He's listed as a possible runaway. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Child hears smoke alarm, saves family from Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A young child heard a blaring smoke alarm during a house fire in Johnson County, Kansas, Friday morning and pushed their family members to safety. Officials said crews from Overland Park, Lenexa, and Olathe were all called to a home in the 10800 block of West 98th Street just after 6 a.m. Friday to knock down a fire coming from the back of the home.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Power outage cancels classes Friday at KCK high school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools announced that students atJ.C. Harmon High School won't have classes Friday. The school district said there was a major electrical outage. BPU crews are working on the outage, but administrators said it does not appear the power will be restored...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Bitter cold Friday in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, cold and blustery today. High 28. Barely back above freezing Saturday afternoon with sunny, blustery conditions. High 33. Noticeably warmer Sunday with sunshine. High 46. Sunny and seasonal Monday. High 52. Sunny Tuesday. High 53. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 52. Slight chance of showers on Thanksgiving. High 49. Scattered clouds with some sunshine next Friday. High 48.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off

Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold and blustery for your Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will drop into the teens. Saturday will be sunny and blustery with highs in the low 30s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the low and mid 50s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance for rain showers on Thanksgiving Day, otherwise a little cooler late week into the weekend with highs in the 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely

Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

