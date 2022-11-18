Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
As temps turn cold, people at Lawrence homeless camp wait for indoor shelter to open
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Homeless shelters are at or near capacity and it means many people are left out in the cold. KMBC's Dennis Evans visited a homeless camp Friday in Lawrence. "It's nothing fancy, just four walls — a cube," said Jennifer Adams, known as the camp mom.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KMBC.com
Local nonprofit looking for donations to give Christmas presents to children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for those who have lost a loved one, especially children. A local group is working to make sure children of homicide victims feel loved this holiday season. It's been 10 years since Sunnie Carney lost her dad to gun violence....
KMBC.com
Kansas City LGBTQ community holding vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City are denouncing the horrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 25 more injured. Local community leaders are holding a vigil at Fountain Haus, one of Kansas City’s...
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
kcur.org
Is a Jackson County school district dodging its mandate to serve homeless students?
As part of a collaboration headed by the Center for Public Integrity, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino and contributor Barbara Shelly dug into the data of how school districts recognize, count and assist children without a permanent address. What they found was that while most Kansas City-area districts take that role...
KMBC.com
Police seek missing child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Jayvan Scott was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Avenue. He's listed as a possible runaway. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants...
KMBC.com
Child hears smoke alarm, saves family from Overland Park house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A young child heard a blaring smoke alarm during a house fire in Johnson County, Kansas, Friday morning and pushed their family members to safety. Officials said crews from Overland Park, Lenexa, and Olathe were all called to a home in the 10800 block of West 98th Street just after 6 a.m. Friday to knock down a fire coming from the back of the home.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
kcur.org
From one cramped kitchen, a Lenexa bakery churns out 40,000 rum cakes every holiday season
The ovens are heating up inside Jude’s Rum Cakes, a narrow storefront in Old Town Lenexa. Owner Craig Adcock is vacuum-sealing finished cakes so they can be shipped out to customers. “It's kind of a shotgun, long and narrow, kitchen space but it seems to work for us,” Adcock...
KMBC.com
Power outage cancels classes Friday at KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools announced that students atJ.C. Harmon High School won't have classes Friday. The school district said there was a major electrical outage. BPU crews are working on the outage, but administrators said it does not appear the power will be restored...
KMBC.com
Bitter cold Friday in the metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, cold and blustery today. High 28. Barely back above freezing Saturday afternoon with sunny, blustery conditions. High 33. Noticeably warmer Sunday with sunshine. High 46. Sunny and seasonal Monday. High 52. Sunny Tuesday. High 53. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 52. Slight chance of showers on Thanksgiving. High 49. Scattered clouds with some sunshine next Friday. High 48.
Columbia Missourian
Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off
Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
KMBC.com
'The house is on fire': Boy raises alarm, helps family escape burning home
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. Jeff Jennings, his wife, and their three grandchildren were all at home when fire broke out before 6 a.m. Jennings' 10-year-old grandson, Jason, heard the glass breaking...
KMBC.com
Cold and blustery for your Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will drop into the teens. Saturday will be sunny and blustery with highs in the low 30s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the low and mid 50s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance for rain showers on Thanksgiving Day, otherwise a little cooler late week into the weekend with highs in the 40s.
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely
Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
Inflation at Thanksgiving forces Kansas Citians to make difficult decisions
Nationally, there are double digit increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin. The federal government estimates food prices will be up 10% this year. Historically, they usually rise just 2%.
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
Comments / 1