KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will drop into the teens. Saturday will be sunny and blustery with highs in the low 30s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the low and mid 50s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance for rain showers on Thanksgiving Day, otherwise a little cooler late week into the weekend with highs in the 40s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO