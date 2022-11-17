ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher after making back-to-back saves

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Nov. 17: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood is stretchered off the ice after an injury during the second period against the Florida Panthers. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who left the ice on a stretcher Thursday night after making a pair of back-to-back saves against the Florida Panthers, is planning to be the backup Saturday.

Wedgewood had stopped Florida's Anton Lundell on a short-handed breakaway at 14:01 of the second period and also got the rebound, then after he reached back to freeze the puck, he started grabbing at his back.

Medical personnel came out to check on him as he lay on his back, and eventually, teammates moved the net and the staff called for a stretcher.

Wedgewood, the team's backup goalie, had stopped 21 of 23 shots before leaving with a 5-2 lead.

No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger, who had recently returned to action after an injury, came into the game and finished up the 6-4 Dallas victory .

The Stars tweeted that Wedgewood was "okay" and was being evaluated in the dressing room.

Although there was no official update on Wedgewood’s condition from the team immediately after the game, forward Tyler Seguin said “his spirits seem a lot better now and it is nice seeing him walking around. I gave him a high-five.”

According to dallasstars.com writer Mike Heika on Saturday, Wedgewood said he was feeling good and was planning to back up Oettinger against the New York Islanders. His back had locked up on Thursday night and the stretcher was a precaution.

Wedgewood, 30, was credited with Thursday's win and has a 4-3-1 record, 3.23 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher after making back-to-back saves

