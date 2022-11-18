Read full article on original website
Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow West Virginia police department
A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online. The sinkhole, located on West Virginia Route 20 right next to the police department, is a long-standing problem in Hinton, West Virginia. When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road.
3 men charged after deadly shootout off Puerto Rico coast
Federal authorities filed drug trafficking charges Friday against three men allegedly involved in a deadly shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off the coast of Puerto Rico.One agent was killed and two more were injured after men traveling on a boat headed toward Cabo Rojo on a key smuggling route exchanged fire with a routine patrol, according to a Friday release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.
1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools
Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said. A 19-year-old was killed and a 21-year-old was hospitalized following the shooting on UNM’s main campus in Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said in a press release.
University of Idaho students were ‘likely asleep’ before being attacked, police say as search for answers intensifies
The four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home were “likely asleep,” before they were attacked, Moscow, Idaho, police said in a Friday evening update. In the update, posted on Facebook, authorities released several new details about the gruesome killings that...
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Mexico on a vacation with her college friends from Winston-Salem State University,...
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Patterson, 29, was at Federal Detention Center Miami in Florida...
Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who’d been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later.
Here’s what we know — and don’t know — about the killings of 4 University of Idaho students as a suspect has yet to be identified
As the University of Idaho mourns the loss of four students killed in an attack at an off-campus home last weekend, a community remains in crisis over few known details surrounding the students’ deaths and the lack of an identified suspect. The four students — Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee...
Former lawyer who threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle during a police brutality protest has been sentenced to 15 months in prison
A US District Judge has sentenced a former lawyer to 15 months in prison after she made a Molotov cocktail and threw it at an empty New York Police Department vehicle during a anti-Brooklyn police brutality protest in 2020. Urooj Rahman, 34, was sentenced on Friday by Judge Brian Cogan...
