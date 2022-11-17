ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Jim Leonhard proud of Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's 'resilience'

Wisconsin football interim coach Jim Leonhard acknowledged the struggles Graham Mertz has shown and shared why he's "proud" of him. Barely good enough effort leads to average overall grade for Wisconsin football. Wisconsin football's offense and special teams drag down the Badgers' grades in their performance against Nebraska.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Scenes of 2021 loss to Minnesota fueling Badgers as 'Axe Week' begins

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers went through a weightlifting session Monday morning with music blasting through speakers and an irking reminder on the flat-screen televisions. Players watched an excruciating moment unfold all over again. Nearly 365 days have passed since their 23-13 loss to Minnesota in Minneapolis, and...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy