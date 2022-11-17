Momentum is a fickle thing. Wisconsin has it. Minnesota does not. Regardless, you can throw out the recency, as Saturday’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe in Madison looks to be a physical affair. Two grind-it-out teams will tangle Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. A B1G West title is not on the line, but pride and a better-tier bowl are.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO