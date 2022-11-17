Read full article on original website
Related
Heisman Trophy Race Down to Two Quarterbacks After Injuries, Big Upset
One colossal game this week will be when No. 3 Michigan visits No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of frontrunners.
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
Jim Leonhard Takes Aim at the Transfer Portal
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard hopes players like C.J. Goetz, who paid his dues for 3-4 years before getting his shot, don't become a rare breed in college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin issuing appeal for Week 12 targeting call on Nick Herbig
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin’s interim head coach, is pushing back on a targeting call on Nick Herbig who arguably is the best defensive player for the Badgers. Herbig was ejected from Saturday’s game during the 2nd half in their defensive battle with Nebraska. Leonhard announced on Monday Wisconsin is...
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
big10central.com
Jim Leonhard proud of Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's 'resilience'
Wisconsin football interim coach Jim Leonhard acknowledged the struggles Graham Mertz has shown and shared why he's "proud" of him. Barely good enough effort leads to average overall grade for Wisconsin football. Wisconsin football's offense and special teams drag down the Badgers' grades in their performance against Nebraska.
Minnesota Gopher Football: Everything PJ Fleck said before Wisconsin
Minnesota Gopher Football: Quotes from Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck as he reviews the Iowa loss, plus looks ahead to his team's final regular season contest against the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend. One dollar is all it costs for 30 days of GopherIllustrated VIP access. What are you waiting...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: 3 reasons Gophers can claim the Paul Bunyan Axe in back-to-back years
Momentum is a fickle thing. Wisconsin has it. Minnesota does not. Regardless, you can throw out the recency, as Saturday’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe in Madison looks to be a physical affair. Two grind-it-out teams will tangle Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. A B1G West title is not on the line, but pride and a better-tier bowl are.
WATCH: Jim Leonhard on what Axe Week means to Wisconsin football
Wisconsin’s season may have not gone the way most Badger fans wanted in 2022, but the biggest game of the year is still in front of them. The Badgers host Minnesota on Saturday at Camp Randall as they look to win Paul Bunyan’s Axe back following last year’s end of season loss.
Scenes of 2021 loss to Minnesota fueling Badgers as 'Axe Week' begins
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers went through a weightlifting session Monday morning with music blasting through speakers and an irking reminder on the flat-screen televisions. Players watched an excruciating moment unfold all over again. Nearly 365 days have passed since their 23-13 loss to Minnesota in Minneapolis, and...
Comments / 0