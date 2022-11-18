ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard returns to Clippers after 12 games out due to ACL rehab, makes 1st start of season

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Kawhi Leonard is back for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-time Finals MVP will play on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, his first appearance in 12 games after missing more than three weeks due to issues with his recovering knee, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters.

Leonard missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs, then appeared off the bench in two of this season's first three games. He will be starting on Thursday, though, making his first appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup since his initial injury.

Leonard's layoff had put the Clippers in a familiar situation: treading water while waiting to get healthy. All of last season was spent waiting for Leonard and Paul George to get healthy, and the former obviously never happened.

The Clippers currently sit at 8-7, ninth in the Western Conference, and they will be hoping Leonard's return means one of the NBA's deepest teams can finally fire on all cylinders.

Related
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jaylen Brown tweets support for Black Hebrew Israelites gathered for Kyrie Irving’s return

9: 23 p.m. UPDATE: Brown clarified his post, stating that he was not aware of the specific group outside of Barclay’s Center tonight. A large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to support Kyrie Irving’s return to the Nets on Sunday. Irving was suspended on November 4, a week after he’d promoted an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state he didn’t hold antisemitic beliefs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

