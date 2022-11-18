Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five) (nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 3-8-7, Fireball: 6. (three, eight, seven; Fireball: six) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 2-7-8, Fireball: 8.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0