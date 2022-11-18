Read full article on original website
SATURDAY SWEEP: CHS Raiders, Lady Raiders win all 4 games in playday
Both Coffee County Central Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams were in action Saturday, hosting multiple teams from around the midstate in a Hall of Fame Playday at CHS and Coffee Middle School. The Raiders and Lady Raiders both handled their business with both teams going 2-0 on the...
Mary L Wells
Mary L Wells, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 94. Services are scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service time.
CORRECTION: Coffee County School System needs substitute teachers; new pay rate
The previous report was incorrect regarding substitute teacher pay scale. It has been updated. Coffee County School System is in need of substitutes teachers, and a new daily rate will go into effect on December 1, 2022. Non-Certified-$80 per day. Certified- $95 per day. According the the Coffee County School...
Cannon County corrections officer charged with Aggravated Assult
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) an investigation by special agents has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of...
