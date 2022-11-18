Read full article on original website
"Meals on Wheels" delivery drivers needed
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester is in need of some Meals on Wheels delivery drivers for next week. Here's how it would work. You'd show up at 11:15 a.m. at Shorewood Senior Campus. A couple coolers worth of food would be loaded into your car. A volunteer would also give you a clipboard with a route sheet to follow, and then you're on your way. Family Service Rochester Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist Jennell Loeffler said this is an important service to provide.
$72K donated to Rochester nonprofit during Minnesota’s annual ‘Give to the Max Day’
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s annual ‘Give to the Max Day’ campaign is in the books and it was another strong showing of support for nonprofits and schools across the state. Donors gave more than $34 million to 6,439 statewide organizations during Thursday’s annual giving campaign....
Lions Club spreads Christmas Cheer
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is almost here, but in a matter of time, it will be Christmas. One Rochester organization continues to do something special to spread Christmas cheer. The time has come. Just like Santa’s Elves, The Rochester Host Lions Club and numerous volunteers are working hard...
Sharing Tree Lighting
(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army kicked off their annual toy drive during the Sharing Tree lighting ceremony at the Apache Mall. The Salvation Army band came out to treat shoppers to Christmas tunes during the ceremony; Hoping to be able to provide presents to thousands of boys and girls this Christmas season.
Teens hoping to be firefighters train with Rochester Fire Dept.
(ABC 6 News) – The newest class of the Rochester Fire Department’s high school firefighting program had their third training session Saturday morning. High school juniors and seniors in the program spent the morning executing search and rescue drills, practicing saving victims and learning how to navigate in the dark.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
Popus Gourmet Popcorn “pops” into Downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – If you go downtown Rochester often, you might remember a sign for Essence Skin Care Clinic on the corner of 2nd Street and 1st Avenue Southwest. You also might remember, that space has been empty for a while. That’s no longer the case, soon the...
New Year's Eve celebration coming to Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A big New Year's Eve celebration is going to happen at the Mayo Civic Center, and it's going to be free. On New Year's Eve, the space will feature a lot of family-friendly activities like indoor roller skating, arcade games, and an interactive ice carving display. You'll also be able to listen to several bands playing music while enjoying refreshments. Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center, said he's looking forward to bringing the community together.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
City of Albert Lea pilot project shows promise, sells vacant building to expanding business
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea has saved a building from demolition having sold it to a local business looking to expand. Big Dream Organics and the City finalized the deal Thursday with the company paying $29,900 for the property locating at 1039 S. Broadway Ave.
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
4 kids killed in Iowa fire; cause determined
An overnight house fire that killed four children and injured two more people in Mason City originated in an electrical power strip on the main floor of the home.
News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
