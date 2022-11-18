ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

"Meals on Wheels" delivery drivers needed

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester is in need of some Meals on Wheels delivery drivers for next week. Here's how it would work. You'd show up at 11:15 a.m. at Shorewood Senior Campus. A couple coolers worth of food would be loaded into your car. A volunteer would also give you a clipboard with a route sheet to follow, and then you're on your way. Family Service Rochester Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist Jennell Loeffler said this is an important service to provide.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Lions Club spreads Christmas Cheer

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is almost here, but in a matter of time, it will be Christmas. One Rochester organization continues to do something special to spread Christmas cheer. The time has come. Just like Santa’s Elves, The Rochester Host Lions Club and numerous volunteers are working hard...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Sharing Tree Lighting

(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army kicked off their annual toy drive during the Sharing Tree lighting ceremony at the Apache Mall. The Salvation Army band came out to treat shoppers to Christmas tunes during the ceremony; Hoping to be able to provide presents to thousands of boys and girls this Christmas season.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Teens hoping to be firefighters train with Rochester Fire Dept.

(ABC 6 News) – The newest class of the Rochester Fire Department’s high school firefighting program had their third training session Saturday morning. High school juniors and seniors in the program spent the morning executing search and rescue drills, practicing saving victims and learning how to navigate in the dark.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Popus Gourmet Popcorn “pops” into Downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – If you go downtown Rochester often, you might remember a sign for Essence Skin Care Clinic on the corner of 2nd Street and 1st Avenue Southwest. You also might remember, that space has been empty for a while. That’s no longer the case, soon the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New Year's Eve celebration coming to Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A big New Year's Eve celebration is going to happen at the Mayo Civic Center, and it's going to be free. On New Year's Eve, the space will feature a lot of family-friendly activities like indoor roller skating, arcade games, and an interactive ice carving display. You'll also be able to listen to several bands playing music while enjoying refreshments. Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center, said he's looking forward to bringing the community together.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole

Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
FARIBAULT, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’

A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
OWATONNA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life

The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KROC News

Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy