Detroit, MI

atozsports.com

Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo

The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama

For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Bills Mafia shovels driveway so players can make it to airport (Video)

Buffalo Bills fans showed a new level of ‘Bills Mafia’ on Saturday by shoveling out players’ driveways so they can make it to the airport. The Buffalo community certainly has each other’s backs in times of need, and as the NFL season goes into the dreaded days of winter for residents of the north, Bills Mafia supported their players in a heartfelt way.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Videos Of The Snow In Buffalo Are Going Viral Today

This Friday's snow storm in New York has lived up to the hype. For the past few days, it was reported that parts of New York would receive anywhere from three-to-six feet of snow. Well, those forecasts were pretty accurate. A video of meteorologist Jim Cantore showing the current weather...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Patriots Are Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a major loss during today's 10-3 win over the New York Jets. Veteran center David Andrews left the game with an apparent thigh injury, and it appears to be "serious," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’ll have more testing done to determine the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Fans Helped Bills Players Get To The Airport Today

This weekend's Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to several feet of snowfall in Buffalo. The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon — if they can make it to the airport. This morning, some friendly neighbors/Bills Mafia faithful helped Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills Mafia helping dig out players, get them to Detroit

What would the Buffalo Bills be without their fans?. The Bills (6-3) had their matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-6) moved to Detroit. But they still have to get there. In order to do so, the first step is to get out of their own driveways… and Bills fans were around to help. Players on the team took to their various social media accounts to share that neighbors came over and helped them get out of their driveways so they could get to the Buffalo airport.
DETROIT, MI

