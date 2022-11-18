ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

radio7media.com

Santa for Seniors continues

THE 26th ANNUAL SANTA FOR SENIORS CHRISTMAS DRIVE OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF THIS WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT WLX RADIO STATION LOCATED AT 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG UNTIL DECEMBER 12. UP TO 650 LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE SERVED THROUGH THE DRIVE EACH YEAR. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED DECEMBER 14 THROUGH DECEMBER 18 FOR PACKING AND DELIVERING. PICKUP THIS YEAR WILL BE BEHIND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-0240 OR EMAIL SANTAFORSENIORSLC@YAHOO.COM.
WKRN

Fire investigation in Lawrence County

Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. ‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an …. State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's...
radio7media.com

Structure Fire Wednesday in Lawrence County

SHORTLY AFTER 3 PM ON WEDNESDAY MEMBERS OF THE WESTPOINT, CENTERPOINT AND GANDY FIRE STATIONS RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF STRUCTURE FIRE ON FISHER HOLLOW ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE STRUCTURE HEAVILY INVOLVED WITH THE FIRE SPREAD OVER 100 YARDS INTO THE WOODS. FIREFIGHTERS WORKED DILIGENTLY TO STOP THE PROGRESS OF THE FIRE AND PROTECT THE NEIGHBORING EXPOSURES. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS BELIEVED TO BE ACCIDENTAL AND THE RESULT OF AN UNATTENDED BURN PILE ON THE PROPERTY.
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED.
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
radio7media.com

Solar panel plant announced for North Alabama

The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
radio7media.com

Pulaski mayor and aldermen meet November 22

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED IS LEADING PATRIOT RAIL FOR MINES ROAD PROPERTY AND A CONTRACT WITH TLM ASSOCIATES FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
WHNT News 19

Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit

Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
