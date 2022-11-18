Read full article on original website
Santa for Seniors continues
THE 26th ANNUAL SANTA FOR SENIORS CHRISTMAS DRIVE OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF THIS WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT WLX RADIO STATION LOCATED AT 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG UNTIL DECEMBER 12. UP TO 650 LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE SERVED THROUGH THE DRIVE EACH YEAR. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED DECEMBER 14 THROUGH DECEMBER 18 FOR PACKING AND DELIVERING. PICKUP THIS YEAR WILL BE BEHIND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-0240 OR EMAIL SANTAFORSENIORSLC@YAHOO.COM.
Structure Fire Wednesday in Lawrence County
SHORTLY AFTER 3 PM ON WEDNESDAY MEMBERS OF THE WESTPOINT, CENTERPOINT AND GANDY FIRE STATIONS RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF STRUCTURE FIRE ON FISHER HOLLOW ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE STRUCTURE HEAVILY INVOLVED WITH THE FIRE SPREAD OVER 100 YARDS INTO THE WOODS. FIREFIGHTERS WORKED DILIGENTLY TO STOP THE PROGRESS OF THE FIRE AND PROTECT THE NEIGHBORING EXPOSURES. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS BELIEVED TO BE ACCIDENTAL AND THE RESULT OF AN UNATTENDED BURN PILE ON THE PROPERTY.
Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED.
Solar panel plant announced for North Alabama
The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
Pulaski mayor and aldermen meet November 22
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED IS LEADING PATRIOT RAIL FOR MINES ROAD PROPERTY AND A CONTRACT WITH TLM ASSOCIATES FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.
