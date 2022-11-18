ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Shrimp and grits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Living in Louisiana we know anytime is the right time for seafood. But combine that seafood with a southern favorite like grits and you’ve got magic!. So to kick off the Holiday Kitchen, I’m doing shrimp and grits. Shrimp and grits is a dish...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes new and active members with Fish Fry

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jennings memorial...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Head of OJJ resigns Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid growing troubles in his agency, the head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice unexpectedly resigned Friday, Nov. 18. William “Bill” Sommers had headed the agency since 2020. His departure comes as the agency has dealt with multiple escapes from its juvenile...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday color to Sulphur.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy