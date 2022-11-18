Golden Hall Homeless Shelter closed due to roof leak

A roof leak forced the temporary closure of the Golden Hall Shelter in Downtown San Diego Thursday, so hundreds of homeless people were forced to relocate.

Some residents tell ABC10 News they're grateful the city organized housing while the shelter is being repaired, but many of them say it was only a matter of time before parts of the aging building failed.

61-year-old Rick Gallegos has lived at the Golden Hall Homeless Shelter for more than a year. He says he was caught off guard when staff members Wednesday told him he had to leave.

"I came back that afternoon and I got word that it was supposed to get moved," said Gallegos. "The building's pretty old. As far as I'm concerned it's pretty old. And it's leaking now, the roof is."

It's hard to miss the building on 1st Ave. near City Hall. It opened in 1964, so residents say they're not surprised the building is showing its age.

While crews repair the plumbing at the shelter, residents like Gallegos will stay at the Balboa Park Activity Center for at least two weeks. Families will be taken to a nearby motel.

City officials say workers noticed the leak at least a week ago, likely caused by recent rainfall. Eric Wendler was relocated Thursday morning.

"Just boom, we're leaving," said Wendler. "The roof is leaking."

He says the building needed repairs long before Thursday.

"It needs to be updated," said Wendler. "Actually it needs to be razed to the ground and built up again."

Despite the rapid move, Gallegos says he's grateful he won't have to spend the night on the streets.

"I am a religious man, so I believe in God," said Gallegos. "I gotta mention God. Thank god!"

City officials say they're investigating how badly the recent leak damaged the building, and how much repairs will cost.