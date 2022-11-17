The Blue Oval has struggled to match supply with overwhelming demand for virtually its entire lineup for well over a year now, a situation that has essentially become a long term issue for the company, and for the entire industry as well. Unfortunately, the supply chain crisis has no end in sight, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has stopped predicting when things might return to some semblance of normalcy. Additionally, he recently took the time to detail why the company failed to secure enough chips to sustain its manufacturing operations, per a new report from Bloomberg.

3 DAYS AGO