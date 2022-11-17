Read full article on original website
Related
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.
Tesla Semis Will Need More Electricity Than A Small Town To Charge
Right now, barring the sudden and unexpected production of the Cybertruck, the Semi is the only industrial truck made by Tesla. The brand's freight rigs are much larger and thirstier than the elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be a problem, elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be part of a problem, and not just for Tesla.
How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires?
Tire rotations are a simple way to save money on tire replacement costs. It once was performed every other oil change. The post How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers
Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Serious Truck Buyers Don’t Care About Half-Ton Pickups’ Advertised Towing Capacity
You should probably ignore the "segment leading" towing capacity touted in truck advertisements. The post Serious Truck Buyers Don’t Care About Half-Ton Pickups’ Advertised Towing Capacity appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Mistakes Led To Chip Shortage
The Blue Oval has struggled to match supply with overwhelming demand for virtually its entire lineup for well over a year now, a situation that has essentially become a long term issue for the company, and for the entire industry as well. Unfortunately, the supply chain crisis has no end in sight, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has stopped predicting when things might return to some semblance of normalcy. Additionally, he recently took the time to detail why the company failed to secure enough chips to sustain its manufacturing operations, per a new report from Bloomberg.
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Alternatives to the Recalled Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller
If you’re looking to replace the recalled Mockingbird stroller or simply shopping for a solid stroller that accommodates multiple toddlers, we have some recommendations for you based on our extensive stroller tests. Following reports of cracked frames, child injuries and dozens of customer complaints on social media, Mockingbird recalled...
5 Chevy Corvette Models That Didn’t Live up to the Nameplate
Are there any Chevy Corvette models that didn't quite live up to the name? Here are five for you. The post 5 Chevy Corvette Models That Didn’t Live up to the Nameplate appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Talking Cars 386: Analyzing the Used-Car Market
Main theme: The used-car market continues to be on fire, with the average retail price of a used vehicle exceeding $29,000. We cover the marketplace, including what buyers will face when shopping for an affordable vehicle. We also give our suggestions on how to find a reliable model, as well as what to look for when inspecting a car you want to buy.
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch is a luxury truck. Is it actually worth over $60,000? The post The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Lube Service Leaves Customers Stranded on the Road Warning
Need another reason why it is a gamble to take your vehicle to a commercial quickie style lube service for a simple oil and/or other fluid change? Here’s a recent warning from one mechanic who discusses the problem of customers winding up stranded on the road shortly after servicing. Plus, a simple check you can do if your car stalls after having it serviced at a lube center.
Truth About Cars
General Motors Opens Regional Centers, Expects to Save $2,000 Per Car
We know the switch to electric vehicles is changing our relationship with cars – charging, range, et al – but it seems the EV Era may also alter other aspects of the industry for legacy automakers. Suits at The General are suggesting a switch to regional fulfillment centers for inventory will save the company about $2,000 per vehicle.
freightwaves.com
ELDs coming to California intrastate trucking in 2024, trailing rest of US
A regulation that would require intrastate carriers in California to be equipped with ELDs is open for a comment period by the California Highway Patrol, with a projected in-service date for the rule at the start of 2024. Unlike other regulatory actions in which the Golden State gets out in...
Comments / 0