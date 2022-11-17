ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.
torquenews.com

Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers

Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Mistakes Led To Chip Shortage

The Blue Oval has struggled to match supply with overwhelming demand for virtually its entire lineup for well over a year now, a situation that has essentially become a long term issue for the company, and for the entire industry as well. Unfortunately, the supply chain crisis has no end in sight, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has stopped predicting when things might return to some semblance of normalcy. Additionally, he recently took the time to detail why the company failed to secure enough chips to sustain its manufacturing operations, per a new report from Bloomberg.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Alternatives to the Recalled Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller

If you’re looking to replace the recalled Mockingbird stroller or simply shopping for a solid stroller that accommodates multiple toddlers, we have some recommendations for you based on our extensive stroller tests. Following reports of cracked frames, child injuries and dozens of customer complaints on social media, Mockingbird recalled...
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 386: Analyzing the Used-Car Market

Main theme: The used-car market continues to be on fire, with the average retail price of a used vehicle exceeding $29,000. We cover the marketplace, including what buyers will face when shopping for an affordable vehicle. We also give our suggestions on how to find a reliable model, as well as what to look for when inspecting a car you want to buy.
torquenews.com

Lube Service Leaves Customers Stranded on the Road Warning

Need another reason why it is a gamble to take your vehicle to a commercial quickie style lube service for a simple oil and/or other fluid change? Here’s a recent warning from one mechanic who discusses the problem of customers winding up stranded on the road shortly after servicing. Plus, a simple check you can do if your car stalls after having it serviced at a lube center.
Truth About Cars

General Motors Opens Regional Centers, Expects to Save $2,000 Per Car

We know the switch to electric vehicles is changing our relationship with cars – charging, range, et al – but it seems the EV Era may also alter other aspects of the industry for legacy automakers. Suits at The General are suggesting a switch to regional fulfillment centers for inventory will save the company about $2,000 per vehicle.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy