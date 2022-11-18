UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.

3 DAYS AGO