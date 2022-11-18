ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set

Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘Don’t Say Nothin’; Shares New EP ‘The Single Life’

UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.
Pitchfork

Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim

Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Pitchfork

Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen

Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
Vibe

Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2

Actor/singer Rotimi and his singer/songwriter fiancée Vanessa Mdee have announced that they are expanding their family of three. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Rotimi took to his Instagram sharing an exciting video of him and Vanessa revealing the gender of their next bundle of joy — a baby girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old son, Seven, born in September 2021.More from VIBE.comRotimi Tells Us What It Means To “Love Somebody”Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?Jhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends “Baby #2 It’s a girl! [hearts],” the Power actor wrote on his IG. The pair stood under...
Stereogum

Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song

Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.
Pitchfork

Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Responds To BM’s Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: Watch

Hendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn’t mind showing it off. A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.
HipHopDX.com

Ab-Soul Announces New Album ‘Herbert,’ Drops ‘Gang’Nem’ Video

Ab-Soul has finally announced the release of his long-awaited new album, Herbert, which is set to drop next month in the run up to Christmas. On Friday (November 18), the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) rapper took to Instagram to share a clip from a video for his latest single, “Gang’Nem,” which features Houston rapper Fre$H and is produced by frequent collaborator Sounwave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pitchfork

Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen

Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced Does Spring Hide Its Joy, a new album with cellist Lucy Railton and electric guitarist and Sunn O))) member Stephen O’Malley. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2​.​3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check out the new track below.
Rolling Stone

Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage

Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: LL Cool J Dropped His Debut Album ‘Radio’ 37 Years Ago

On this date in 1985, James Todd Smith better known as LL Cool J dropped his first full-length LP on Def Jam Records. Primarily produced by Rick Rubin besides “I Need A Beat”, which was produced by DJ Jazzy Jay, Radio was a pivotal LP for not only LL and Def Jam, but for an evolving Hip Hop landscape that had just seen the rapid decline of b-boying and jams in the park. This was also the era in which the crack epidemic hit the streets and all of the major players used LL Cool J as the prototype image of how a hustler is supposed to look.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy