Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
hiphop-n-more.com
Saweetie Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘Don’t Say Nothin’; Shares New EP ‘The Single Life’
UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album Announced: Listen to the New Song “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen
Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2
Actor/singer Rotimi and his singer/songwriter fiancée Vanessa Mdee have announced that they are expanding their family of three. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Rotimi took to his Instagram sharing an exciting video of him and Vanessa revealing the gender of their next bundle of joy — a baby girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old son, Seven, born in September 2021.More from VIBE.comRotimi Tells Us What It Means To “Love Somebody”Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?Jhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends “Baby #2 It’s a girl! [hearts],” the Power actor wrote on his IG. The pair stood under...
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.
After Recent Deaths Of Migos' Takeoff And AGT's Zuri Craig, Tyler Perry Shares Letter About How He Deals With Grief
Following the recent deaths of Migos' Takeoff and AGT alum Zuri Craig, Tyler Perry shared a personal letter about how he deals with grief.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
thesource.com
Jacquees Shares Cover & Tracklist for ‘Sincerely for You’ Album Dropping in December
Jacquees is gearing up to unleash his third studio album. On Thursday (Nov. 17), the Georgia singer unveiled on Instagram the cover and tracklist for his next album, Sincerely For You. Slated for release on Dec. 16 through Cash Money Records, the project is executive-produced by Future, who also features on it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Responds To BM’s Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: Watch
Hendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn’t mind showing it off. A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Announces New Album ‘Herbert,’ Drops ‘Gang’Nem’ Video
Ab-Soul has finally announced the release of his long-awaited new album, Herbert, which is set to drop next month in the run up to Christmas. On Friday (November 18), the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) rapper took to Instagram to share a clip from a video for his latest single, “Gang’Nem,” which features Houston rapper Fre$H and is produced by frequent collaborator Sounwave.
Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen
Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced Does Spring Hide Its Joy, a new album with cellist Lucy Railton and electric guitarist and Sunn O))) member Stephen O’Malley. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2.3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check out the new track below.
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
NME
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage
Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: LL Cool J Dropped His Debut Album ‘Radio’ 37 Years Ago
On this date in 1985, James Todd Smith better known as LL Cool J dropped his first full-length LP on Def Jam Records. Primarily produced by Rick Rubin besides “I Need A Beat”, which was produced by DJ Jazzy Jay, Radio was a pivotal LP for not only LL and Def Jam, but for an evolving Hip Hop landscape that had just seen the rapid decline of b-boying and jams in the park. This was also the era in which the crack epidemic hit the streets and all of the major players used LL Cool J as the prototype image of how a hustler is supposed to look.
Pitchfork
