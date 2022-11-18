Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K
BOSTON (AP) — A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000. The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as “the World’s Most...
Composer and writer Ned Rorem, who won a Pulitzer and a Grammy, dies at 99
Ned Rorem is known for his vast output of compositions and for his barbed and sometimes scandalous prose.
On the Impossible Past (10th Anniversary Edition)
In 2011, after touring the country opening for Title Fight and Touché Amoré, the Menzingers went home exhausted to write their third album, On the Impossible Past. It was the record that eventually took them to the top of the bill. Cherished by fans, it’s the band’s definitive statement (although I’m as likely to reach for 2017’s After the Party)—the one that inaugurated a signature vernacular of doomed romance with diner waitresses and self-loathing nostalgia. Heartland rock for the world-weary and downwardly mobile, On the Impossible Past is (to paraphrase Dan Ozzi) a premature elegy for youth and for a child’s conception of America—the kind you might learn as a white kid from northeastern Pennsylvania, a false promise fading to adult disillusionment. “Maybe I’m not dying, I’m just living in decaying cities,” goes a prophetic-sounding line from “The Obituaries.” Spiritually, what’s the difference?
