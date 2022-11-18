‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Americans Abroad Crash the Party in a Romcom Caught Between Edginess and Squidginess

Read full article on original website
ABC Scraps David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Drama Series ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has reversed course on the drama series “Avalon,” opting not to move forward with the show despite giving it a straight-to-series order in February. “Avalon” hailed from David E. Kelley and executive producer Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. Neve Campbell was set to star in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff.
Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six of Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’
AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the...
Lil Baby Blazes Through ‘In a Minute,‘ ’California Breeze’ Medley at 2022 AMAs
Lil Baby blazed through a medley of songs from his third studio album It’s Only Me at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. His selection included the project’s lead single “In a Minute” and the deep-cut “California Breeze.”. Introducing the artist, host Wayne Brady...
‘Her hurt was too great’: My best friend’s bipolar disorder and me
No one ever tells you that friendships can sometimes come to a shuddering halt. Especially the ones you thought would last a lifetime. For me and Sheryl*, it happened just before we reached a milestone. We’d been in each other’s lives for nearly 10 years, going from fresh-faced college students to friends to, later, flatmates. I never foresaw it crashing and burning as hard as it did.Sheryl’s bipolar disorder became bigger than our years of friendship. It got to a point where I, as well as our close mutual friends, could not keep her safe from herself. There were manic...
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
DISNEY SHAKEUP: Bob Iger Back as CEO, Bob Chapek Out; Board Cites ‘Complex Industry Transformation’ for Shocking C-Suite Shuffle
Bob Iger has replaced Bob Chapek as Disney’s CEO, a shocking turn of events for the world’s largest media company that has been in turmoil ever since Iger stepped down as CEO in February 2020. More from Variety. Margot Robbie Says Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie...
