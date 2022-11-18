Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Blazes Through ‘In a Minute,‘ ’California Breeze’ Medley at 2022 AMAs
Lil Baby blazed through a medley of songs from his third studio album It’s Only Me at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. His selection included the project’s lead single “In a Minute” and the deep-cut “California Breeze.”. Introducing the artist, host Wayne Brady...
Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Lionel Richie With Hits-Filled Medley at 2022 AMAs
A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, was also the recipient of the American Music Awards’ prestigious Icon Award at Sunday’s show — with Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performing a medley of Richie’s songs to honor the R&B legend. Richie’s award...
Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six of Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’
AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the...
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
