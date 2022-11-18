Read full article on original website
Time difference for Qatar World Cup 2022: Match kickoffs in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and other time zones
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature the best teams on the planet and be broadcast around the world. However, producing a global event from one location is a difficult logistical challenge, and part of that includes constructing a match schedule that takes into account both local fans and those elsewhere the world.
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
World Cup Group C table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia
Two of the deadliest finishers in world football face off in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi going head-to-head as Poland battle Argentina. Messi's Argentina are aiming to end their 36-year wait to win a third World Cup, after losing out in...
Arsenal World Cup players: Full squad list for Qatar 2022 and midseason friendly schedule
Arsenal have made their best start to a Premier League season since 2007-08, and in doing so are the team to beat so far in 2022-23. Their 2-0 win away at Wolves in their last game means they'll top the table on Christmas Day, and lead second-placed Manchester City by a margin of five points with 14 matches played. There's a fair while to wait until the Gunners play their 15th game though, and that of course is due to the mid-season break for this winter's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Have England ever missed the World Cup? The Three Lions' full history at the tournament
England are all set to compete at their 16th World Cup with Gareth Southgate's side determined to go all the way in Qatar after narrowly missing out on glory when Italy beat them in the final of Euro 2020. Much is always made of the fact that England haven't won...
Who played in most World Cups? Lionel Messi nears record
For many players, just getting the opportunity to play in one World Cup is the ultimate dream. Given that they only come around once every four years, it means a player has to be at the peak of their powers for close to a decade if they are to participate in multiple editions of the tournament.
Hapless Qatar’s World Cup could be over before everyone else’s even began
There is a story that encapsulated the haplessness of the England cricket team at the time. They hosted the 1999 World Cup and contrived to be knocked out of it before their official song was released.The Qatar football team may be able to empathise. In effect, they have been eliminated from their own World Cup before 30 teams have kicked a ball. Not mathematically and, officially anyway, their destiny may remain in the balance when they face the Netherlands in their final group game. But the reality of being pooled with Senegal and the Dutch meant an opening date...
Netherlands World Cup odds: Fixtures, schedule, route to Qatar 2022 final and chances of winning
Netherlands' failure to reach the 2018 World Cup was a dramatic slide from successive last-four spots in 2010 and 2014. However, the Oranje have looked revived following the return of Louis van Gaal to the national side, after Frank de Boer's post-Euro 2020 departure. Van Gaal has confirmed his intention...
Is England vs Iran on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
England take on Iran on Monday as both sides begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns in Qatar.England will naturally be favourites for this Group B tie, though anything can happen in competions like this, and a draw or loss for the Three Lions here would hardly mark their first misstep at the first hurdle of a World Cup.That said, Gareth Southgate’s team began their last bid for a world championship with a victory over Tunisia four years ago, and the former England midfielder will hope for similar success against Iran.The two nations are joined by USA and Wales in...
Gareth Southgate’s biggest problem? The England manager has made the impossible job look possible
As England prepare to embark on another World Cup campaign, it is worth remembering where we were at the start of the last one. Two years of improved results and performances under Gareth Southgate had not sufficiently lifted the sense of inertia around the national team that had set in some six years earlier and solidified after that defeat to Iceland. The night qualification for the 2018 finals was secured, with a 1-0 victory over Slovenia, that feat was a footnote. Headlines instead related to bored supporters throwing paper planes onto the Wembley pitch.In a way, a lot has...
How to watch USA vs. Wales: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Eight years, four months, and 20 days. That's how long it has been since the United States men's national team last played in the World Cup. Now, finally, the wait is over. The Americans make their long-awaited return to soccer's biggest stage as they begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday. The opponents? Gareth Bale and the Dragons of Wales.
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Cristiano Ronaldo backed to star at 2022 World Cup by former Real Madrid teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo is a contender to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup and can still play at the highest level, says former team-mate Iker Casillas. Ronaldo has faced a lot of criticism this season for his performances and behaviour at Manchester United, with questions now being asked over his future after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
'Like a shotgun': Tongan eruption is largest ever recorded
A deadly volcanic eruption near Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment, a New Zealand-led team of scientists revealed Monday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption rivals the infamous Krakatoa disaster which killed tens of thousands in Indonesia in 1883 before the invention of modern measuring equipment.
