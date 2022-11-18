Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Spurs for 3rd straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 Sunday night to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January. While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kings beat Pistons 137-129, extend winning streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. “This is the best basketball he’s played in his career," Harrison Barnes said of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win
HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season....
Citrus County Chronicle
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sits out with illness vs Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is sitting out San Antonio's game against the Lakers with an illness. The 73-year-old Popovich apparently felt fine during his pregame media availability, but the winningest coach in NBA history then fell ill shortly before tipoff in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kuzma's 28 points propel Wizards past Hornets 106-102
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended.
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball....
Citrus County Chronicle
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland's locker room following Sunday night's win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
DALLAS (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help on a two-game swing through Dallas with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two other starters missing. He probably didn't expect it to come from the replay center in New Jersey while the Nuggets were sitting in the locker room at halftime Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Now tied for the worst 10-game record of any defending Super Bowl champion, the Rams (3-7) lost Stafford to what was feared to be a second concussion in three weeks during a 27-20 defeat in New Orleans that extended their losing steak to four games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Cards on cusp of lost year after season-long issues
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kyler Murray's journey to NFL stardom appears to have hit a plateau. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft is having perhaps the worst season of his four-year career and it's one of many reasons the Cardinals (4-6) have struggled going into Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Citrus County Chronicle
Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD
ATLANTA (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson had prepped a long time for this moment. When it finally came, the Falcons return man tried to have a quick couple of seconds to himself but found that impossible. His teammates mobbed him too fast.
Citrus County Chronicle
Koo's late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons are still under .500 and still in the thick of the NFC South race. Younghoe Koo's 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago's Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dalton thrives, Stafford leaves as Saints top Rams 27-20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton could sense the Rams' Aaron Donald closing quickly from the left edge on a third-and-9 play late in the third quarter of a three-point game. New Orleans' quarterback unloaded a high, deep throw down the middle of the field a moment before being flung to the turf. The crescendo of cheers filling the Superdome let Dalton know that rookie receiver Chris Olave had run under the ball, caught it and dove across the goal line for a pivotal 53-yard score.
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. S
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
