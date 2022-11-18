ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness

Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
WITF

What is a Jehovah’s Witness and what do they believe?

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. There are almost nine million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide but many only know them...
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey

1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
Ricky

The woman who died without having a relationship with a man

Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Andrei Tapalaga

Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered

Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
Tyla

People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side

People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
Anita Durairaj

The Merovingians from ancient Gaul were alleged to have Jesus's bloodline

The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.
psychologytoday.com

What Does it Mean for a Person to Be a Blessing?

Lowering expectations can help reduce anxiety. A good way to start an introspection is to quiet the conscious mind so that you are not distracted. Prayer can be a form of introspection. Self-understanding is helpful in facing new challenges. Sometimes, I share personal experiences with my patients as a way...
psychologytoday.com

Depression and Self-Criticism

Depression can emerge with diverse symptom profiles, including harsh self-criticism. Depression with substantial self-criticism is associated with different responses to treatment than other types of depression. Compassion-based approaches can significantly reduce self-criticism and associated distress. Like many other humans, I’ve felt depressed at times. But my periods of depression have...
psychologytoday.com

Men and Women Handle Sibling Estrangement Differently

Typically, men don’t join support groups or readily explore their hurt over sibling estrangement. A man may fear that if he approaches an estranged sibling and he is rejected, he’ll look like a loser. Women feel responsible for the family, they've failed when there are cutoffs and the...

