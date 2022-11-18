ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Brandon Johns Jr. fuels late run for VCU to top Pitt

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cVxM_0jF8aKzc00

Brandon Johns Jr. scored nine of his 18 points in the final three minutes as Virginia Commonwealth grinded out a 71-67 victory over Pittsburgh Thursday night in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Zeb Jackson added 16 points, including five from the free throw line in the final 1:22 as VCU (3-1) captured the third-place game.

The Rams trailed by five points with four minutes left but went on an 11-2 run fueled by Johns. Jayden Nunn added three free throws as VCU defeated its former coach Jeff Capel. In his first head coaching job, Capel went 79-41 at VCU in 2002-06.

It was the third straight loss for Pitt (1-3), which was led by Blake Hinson, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half. Jamarius Burton contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, while Nelly Cummings scored 11 points.

Both teams were without their best players. VCU point guard Ace Baldwin watched from the bench, nursing his broken wrist. Pitt’s John Hugley IV was out with a sore knee, an injury that he re-aggravated in the Panthers loss to Michigan in the opening round.

VCU took its biggest lead, 32-24 early in the second half on a layup by Johns. But Pitt answered with a 14-0 run to take the lead.

Hinson triggered the surge with a layup and a 3-pointer. Then the Panthers turned up the defensive pressure, forcing turnovers that produced fastbreak baskets.

Guillermo Diaz-Graham made a steal which led to a breakaway slam dunk and Cummings added two baskets as the Panthers assumed a 38-32 lead.

But VCU answered right back with a run of its own triggered by a 3-pointer by David Shriver, setting the scene for a see-saw second half.

In an ugly first half, Pitt opened by taking a 5-0 lead but Virginia Commonwealth controlled the flow the rest of the way with its aggressive defense.

The Rams pushed their lead to six points on four occasions but couldn’t expand it as they shot just 33.3% in the period.

Pitt ended the game with 18 turnovers, to 15 for VCU. The Panthers shot 42.1% while the Rams made 40.8% of their tries.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Memphis vs. Virginia Commonwealth: New court is the least intriguing change for the Tigers

Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers open the doors to the FedExForum on Sunday afternoon for their first 2022-23 regular season home game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Memphis fans will get their first in-person look at this year's team and the newly designed home court. And while that is great because - let's face it - no one liked the old one, it's the least intriguing change on the horizon for the Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
High School Football PRO

Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanover High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
RICHMOND, VA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy