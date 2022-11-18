Yankees players, brass react to Aaron Judge winning 2022 AL MVP Award

Aaron Judge was a near-unanimous choice for AL MVP, getting 28 of 30 first-place votes to be named the winner of the award on Thursday night. And, shortly after, the Yankees' GM and manager released the following statements about the free agent slugger:

BRIAN CASHMAN: “On behalf of the entire Yankees organization, I want to congratulate Aaron on winning the American League MVP Award. He was incredible in every facet of the game in 2022 and put up a season that ranks with the very best of all time. Aaron’s success was especially meaningful for our organization as we’ve been able to watch him grow throughout his professional career into the player and leader he has become —an offensive force in the batter’s box, a run preventer wherever we’ve put him in the field and someone who sets the tone in the clubhouse with his relentless commitment to winning. He has been our MVP for quite some time now, and this honor couldn’t be more deserved.”

AARON BOONE: “Congratulations to Aaron on one of the greatest seasons in the history of our sport. I’m grateful that I got to witness it first-hand and share in his magical year, especially given how much respect I have for him as a player and as a person. I hope he can reflect on his extraordinary individual accomplishments and the impact he had on his teammates every single day and use them as fuel for continued excellence in the years to come.”

Cashman also met with the media just after the announcement, during his media availability ahead of the annual Covenant House sleep-out, and confirmed the team has already made Judge a contract offer, while several of Judge's teammates Tweeted the below:

