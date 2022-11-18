ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAVRI_0jF8aDoX00

(NEXSTAR) — After reports of mass resignations at Twitter on Thursday evening, users of the social media site eulogized the application — sending hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

The tweet floodgates opened as a deadline set by Twitter owner Elon Musk expired. As the New York Times reports, on Wednesday, Twitter employees were given until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to decide to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.”

Live Nation CEO, largest shareholder defend company after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

The email, obtained by NY, was titled “A Fork in the Road,” and as of the deadline Thursday, hundreds of employees chose to leave the company, which has faced critical difficulties since Tesla CEO Musk, 51, took control in late October. The email promised further “long hours at high intensity” for those who remained.

The resignations leave the operability of Twitter in serious jeopardy, the Washington Post explained Thursday. Even before Thursday’s exodus, Musk had already triggered thousands of layoffs. Some operational divisions had already been reduced to single digits — for a website which hosted about 238 million daily active users, according to the company in October.

“I thought my soul was already fully crushed after the last two weeks. I was so wrong. Today has been rough,” one former Twitter employee tweeted Thursday. “There will never be a better culture than what we had. We know it. Every other tech company knows it. #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Many non-affiliated users reminisced about their favorite moments on the site, like certain memes and trends. Others, meanwhile, lamented the cultural impact of certain minority communities on the site, like segments known as “ Black Twitter ” and “Gay Twitter.”

LGBTQ voters overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, says Human Rights Campaign

“Twitter has given me access to people, experts, data and opinions that have made me more reflective, smarter, radicalized and a better human being and teacher. I’ve met people who are my friends. [There will] never be a space like Black Twitter. Single fist raised. It’s been real,” tweeted one user.

Twitter currently has no communications department to contact for comment. As of Thursday evening, Musk himself had not specifically addressed the resignations, tweeting only at 7:25 p.m., “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.”

The company’s offices are set to be closed through Monday for all employees, Reuters and other outlets report.

Twitter was founded in 2006 in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk shares new ‘hate tweet’ rules

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says “hate tweets” will be demonetized on the platform, but users will still be able to find them if they want. Meanwhile, a new poll found more than half of Americans said they wouldn’t buy items from advertisers that promote them on platforms with hate speech.
Futurism

Panicked Elon Musk Reportedly Begging Engineers Not to Leave

Elon Musk's Twitter operations are still in free fall. Earlier this week, the billionaire CEO sent an email to staff telling them that they "need to be extremely hardcore" and work long hours at the office, or quit and get three months severance, as The Washington Post reports. Employees had...
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg ‘accountable’ as Meta prepares to cut thousands of jobs

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of layoffs the company will see in the near future.During a meeting with company officials on Tuesday, Mr Zuckerberg reportedly appeared downcast and took responsibility for the mass layoffs facing the company and the missteps that led to the cuts.According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Zuckerberg said his over-optimism about growth led to overhiring. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of...
HuffPost

After Stunning Failures, Elon Musk Says Only ‘Exceptional Performance’ Is Allowed At Twitter

Twitter will only have room for “extremely hardcore” employees who put in long hours at high intensity, the company’s new owner Elon Musk told staff Wednesday morning. “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” Musk wrote in an email to employees.
WEKU

Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter

Twitter has become the first mainstream social media platform to reinstate the former president, who was banned from many sites after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy