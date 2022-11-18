ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
Fly back in time to Larry Himmel's favorite chicken wing spot

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Eight years ago this November, CBS 8's legendary storyteller Larry Himmel passed away. In this Zevely Zone, I returned to one of Larry's favorite restaurants in National City, where their special dish still flies out the door. "Do you have any idea how many chicken wings you cook a day here?" asked Larry in 2013 when he visited the Royal Mandarin Restaurant. According to Larry back then, "It's not for weak of palate, nor the faint of heart. But the Royal Mandarin restaurant in National City serves up a deep-fried delicacy that folks simply can't stop eating."
After Battling To Get Into San Diego's Ocean Beach, Controversial Starbucks Location Set To Close By Year's End

After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla

It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
Complete Guide to San Diego Beach Resorts

San Diego is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., and if you are looking for fun in the sun, nothing beats staying at a hotel right on the beach! Read on for a complete guide to the best San Diego beach resorts for families – both San Diego ocean front hotels and Mission Bay resorts.
3-Day Wonderfront Festival kicks off in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Music and Art Festival is back on the Embarcadero in Downtown San Diego for its second year. The music festival started in 2019 along Seaport Village but was put on hold during the pandemic. The three-day festival includes headliners Zach Brown Band on Friday, Kings...
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
9 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: November 17-20

“Hamilton,” the broadway sensation which won 11 Tony Awards and perfectly blended history and hip-hop will finish its short run at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend with shows Friday through Sunday. The musical which birthed a significant pop culture impact and made Lin-Manual Miranda an A-List star tells the underdog story of Alexander Hamilton and his ascent into a political relevance during the dawn of the U.S.A. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown.
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista

Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance. Buy tickets online. Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival. November 18 through...
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
