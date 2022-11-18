Read full article on original website
High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
Pizza Guys Chain Comes to Pacific Beach with Plans for More Local Stores
Pizza Guys expanded its California presence this week, opening its first San Diego location, in Pacific Beach. The new store, located at 1975 Garnet Ave., Suite B, opened Thursday and will be operated by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi. The Sacramento-based pizza chain hopes to add more locations in the area...
Fly back in time to Larry Himmel's favorite chicken wing spot
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Eight years ago this November, CBS 8's legendary storyteller Larry Himmel passed away. In this Zevely Zone, I returned to one of Larry's favorite restaurants in National City, where their special dish still flies out the door. "Do you have any idea how many chicken wings you cook a day here?" asked Larry in 2013 when he visited the Royal Mandarin Restaurant. According to Larry back then, "It's not for weak of palate, nor the faint of heart. But the Royal Mandarin restaurant in National City serves up a deep-fried delicacy that folks simply can't stop eating."
After Battling To Get Into San Diego's Ocean Beach, Controversial Starbucks Location Set To Close By Year's End
After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
Complete Guide to San Diego Beach Resorts
San Diego is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., and if you are looking for fun in the sun, nothing beats staying at a hotel right on the beach! Read on for a complete guide to the best San Diego beach resorts for families – both San Diego ocean front hotels and Mission Bay resorts.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
3-Day Wonderfront Festival kicks off in Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Music and Art Festival is back on the Embarcadero in Downtown San Diego for its second year. The music festival started in 2019 along Seaport Village but was put on hold during the pandemic. The three-day festival includes headliners Zach Brown Band on Friday, Kings...
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
9 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: November 17-20
“Hamilton,” the broadway sensation which won 11 Tony Awards and perfectly blended history and hip-hop will finish its short run at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend with shows Friday through Sunday. The musical which birthed a significant pop culture impact and made Lin-Manual Miranda an A-List star tells the underdog story of Alexander Hamilton and his ascent into a political relevance during the dawn of the U.S.A. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown.
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista
Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
Bodysurfer describes the moment when he was bumped by a shark
SAN DIEGO — Surfers and swimmers in San Diego are again on high alert because of sharks. The latest shark encounter happened Friday morning at Windansea. A bodysurfer was not bit and is 'ok,' but he did get a startling bump. The incident happened days after a woman was...
Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance. Buy tickets online. Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival. November 18 through...
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
Where to shop for Thanksgiving in San Diego for the best bang for your buck
SAN DIEGO — As grocery bills increase, turkeys gobble up a lot of your Thanksgiving budget this year, you could save depending on where you shop for certain ingredients for your favorite dishes. CBS 8 shopped for a family of four at Albertson's, Walmart, and Northgate. Turkey:. Albertson's turkey:...
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
Georgia commit cements his legacy at Lincoln High School in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — In Southeast San Diego, Lincoln High School has seen its fair share of talent on the football field, with two former players in the NFL Hall Of Fame, Terrell Davis and Marcus Allen. Recently, another great has cemented his legacy at Lincoln High School and that...
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
