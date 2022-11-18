ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home

A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
UPDATE: Authorities ID Three Seniors Killed In Clifton House Fire

A 95-year-old woman and two fellow residents – 71 and 65 – were identified Saturday as the victims found dead in a Clifton house fire. Three firefighters, a Clifton police officer and a fourth resident also were injured in the blaze in a corner house on Ladwick Lane at Renaissance Drive near Van Houten Avenue in the city’s Athenia section on Nov. 18, authorities said.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border

An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://920espnnewjersey.com/

