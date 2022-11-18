Read full article on original website
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home
A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.
UPDATE: Authorities ID Three Seniors Killed In Clifton House Fire
A 95-year-old woman and two fellow residents – 71 and 65 – were identified Saturday as the victims found dead in a Clifton house fire. Three firefighters, a Clifton police officer and a fourth resident also were injured in the blaze in a corner house on Ladwick Lane at Renaissance Drive near Van Houten Avenue in the city’s Athenia section on Nov. 18, authorities said.
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Four Suffer Smoke Inhalation In Overnight Old Tappan House Fire
Four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation from an overnight house fire in Old Tappan, responders said. The blaze in the $1 million home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Parker Place broke out in the kitchen around 2:45 a.m. It immediately went to a second alarm on arrival,...
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border
An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
NJ dad accused of killing infant told police he threw her into swing: cops
A New Jersey man charged with killing his infant daughter told police the four-month-old stopped breathing after he threw her into a swing and then onto the floor, authorities said.
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
Haverstraw Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole, causing a fire on the road. Officers in Rockland County responded to a fire on North Main Street in Hillcrest that broke out overnight between Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, the Town of Ramapo Police Department reported.
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
