Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
High-tech farming company picks Loveland to set up HQ
A Scottland-based farming company that produces high-tech equipment recently picked Loveland to set up its headquarters. The company is known to supply vertical farming technology for indoor growing. Intelligent Growth Solutions picked the location of the Forge Campus to build its North American headquarters, which is the old Hewlett-Packard facility. The farming company expresses its modular, flexible and scalable growing methods with a powerful smart system for any environment. The company says its systems are designed to eliminate the need for pesticides and reduce water consumption by recycling 90% of it. IGS committed to adding 114 new jobs with salary averages ranging up to $99,000 per year.
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield
After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
Longmont earns "A" grade for environmental work
Longmont is among the best in the country when it comes to putting together a climate action plan, according to a nonprofit that tracks environmental impacts across the globe. CDP recently gave the city an “A” ranking, the top score on climate action. Cities and counties on CDP’s A list are recognized for taking leadership on environmental action and transparency. Only 12% of cities and counties that were scored in 2022 received an A score, according to a CDP news release.
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffs
Cannabis drying.Andrea Porziella / www.terredicannabis.com. (Across Colorado) Several Marijuana Enforcement Division rules that go into effect next month will make compliance easier for Colorado marijuana businesses facing sales declines and layoffs, an industry group said.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 12-18
A lot of familiar names appear on the ten additions to the dining scene this week, including Stem Ciders, which quietly opened its new taproom in RiNo just a few blocks from its original Walnut Street location (now the home of Stem's Howdy Bar). The former Preservery space comes with plenty of room for cider fans to sit and sip, and also includes a kitchen that's serving appetizers, salads, sandwiches and a handful of larger entrees from Acreage executive chef Matt Ochs. A grand-opening celebration is slated for December 1.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
R-Line in Aurora expected to resume service in coming weeks
Two months after an RTD light-rail train derailed in Aurora, the R-Line is expected to resume service in the coming weeks, the city announced Saturday.
Denver-area rent down by a whopping $8
The most recent figures offer a breather for embattled renters. Prices have not dropped in any significant way, but they have at least stopped skyrocketing for the time being. i
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Rocky Mountain Elementary wins governor’s Bright Spot award
Longmont’s Rocky Mountain Elementary School is one of 21 schools across the state being recognized for strong growth in student achievement over the pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis announced a new special recognition for Colorado schools demonstrating increased excellence since 2019 and the ability to advance learning through challenging times.
Aurora says 911 responses slower but operational following technical outages
The City of Aurora said its 911 responses will be slower following technical outages. The city said the outages may affect emergency services but emphasized that, while responses might be "slightly slower," they are operational. Aurora did not explain what's causing the outages. "Those experiencing an emergency should still call...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Littleton Just Got a Whole Lot Sweeter with a Brand New Crumbl Shop
It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Craig Collette and Janae Jackman. After sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, they knew they had to be part of the Crumbl Crew and the journey to opening their first Crumbl Cookies began. Colette and Jackman have spent months perfecting the Littleton location to provide an edifyingly edible experience for customers.
