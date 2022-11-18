ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter

Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness

It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
MISSOURI STATE
Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist

I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
WASHINGTON STATE
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

