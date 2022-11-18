Read full article on original website
Fired by tweet: Elon Musk's latest actions are jeopardizing Twitter, experts say
Eric Frohnhoefer thought his tweets to Twitter CEO (and his new boss) Elon Musk explaining why there was a problem with the platform's speed was innocuous enough. Musk had tweeted, "I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries," blaming it on "poorly batched RPCs" (remote process calls).
Elon Musk Likes Kanye West’s ‘Shalom’ Tweet Following Antisemitic Tirades
The controversial rapper posted the tweet after weeks of silence on the platform and a firestorm over his disturbing comments about Jewish people.
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
As Twitter's workforce crumbles, users are tweeting their eulogies for the platform
As Twitter workers abandon the platform in droves, some are posting emotional goodbyes. And many Twitter users have joined the chorus, tweeting short eulogies for the platform in anticipation of changes they expect ahead. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. For more than a decade, the social media site has been a...
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist
I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
