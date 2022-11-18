ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

SMART train collides with car in Rohnert Park, no injuries reported

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Traffic is flowing again in Rohnert Park after it was diverted around the scene of a collision involving a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train and a vehicle Thursday night.

The collision occurred on Rohnert Park Expressway, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

By 7:15 p.m., traffic was moving in both directions.

Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said there were no injuries. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

According to a tweet from SMART, the collision involved an unoccupied car and service delays of about 30 minutes were expected.

Traffic was being diverted onto State Farm Drive to the west and Country Club Drive to the east while the scene was cleared.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

