3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said.

The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They went into the business, grabbed key fobs and stole four cars including a 2021 Dodge Charger, 2023 Toyota Corolla, 2023 Toyota Tacoma and a 2020 Ford Mustang.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol found the Mustang abandoned after it was in a wreck on Interstate 40. Troopers found paperwork from Flow Toyota inside the Mustang and contacted Statesville police.

About seven hours later, someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Best Western on Morland Drive in Statesville.

Officers discovered the stolen Charger from Flow Toyota.

They reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel and saw the four stolen vehicles driving into the parking lot, leaving the Charger behind.

Investigators tracked the Tacoma and Corolla to Winston-Salem and police there were contacted. Officers then recovered the Cadillac.

During the investigation, police discovered the same four suspects allegedly broke into a pawnshop in Yadkinville and stole guns, police said.

Police identified the four people who were seen breaking into Flow Toyota and the pawn shop.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem police executed search warrants at the suspects’ homes.

There was evidence that linked them to the crimes and several firearms were recovered.

The Winston-Salem Police Department arrested three suspects, who were armed, at Hanes Mall. The fourth suspect was arrested in a stolen vehicle.

Jamarion Maliki Jones, 18, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with numerous charges ranging from breaking and entering to larceny of firearms.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The three kids’ names were not released because of their ages.

The four vehicles were recovered and they are back at Flow Toyota.

