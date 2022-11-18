ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivfvb_0jF8WTTP00

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said.

The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They went into the business, grabbed key fobs and stole four cars including a 2021 Dodge Charger, 2023 Toyota Corolla, 2023 Toyota Tacoma and a 2020 Ford Mustang.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol found the Mustang abandoned after it was in a wreck on Interstate 40. Troopers found paperwork from Flow Toyota inside the Mustang and contacted Statesville police.

About seven hours later, someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Best Western on Morland Drive in Statesville.

Officers discovered the stolen Charger from Flow Toyota.

They reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel and saw the four stolen vehicles driving into the parking lot, leaving the Charger behind.

Investigators tracked the Tacoma and Corolla to Winston-Salem and police there were contacted. Officers then recovered the Cadillac.

During the investigation, police discovered the same four suspects allegedly broke into a pawnshop in Yadkinville and stole guns, police said.

Police identified the four people who were seen breaking into Flow Toyota and the pawn shop.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem police executed search warrants at the suspects’ homes.

There was evidence that linked them to the crimes and several firearms were recovered.

The Winston-Salem Police Department arrested three suspects, who were armed, at Hanes Mall. The fourth suspect was arrested in a stolen vehicle.

Jamarion Maliki Jones, 18, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with numerous charges ranging from breaking and entering to larceny of firearms.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The three kids’ names were not released because of their ages.

The four vehicles were recovered and they are back at Flow Toyota.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Kim berly Trembley
2d ago

Make sure to just slap their hands so they are back on the streets by next week

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Modern Times

Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery

Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.
LEXINGTON, NC
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.

STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership

A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journa that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
WXII 12

Homicide investigation: three people shot and killed, police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. Police are on the scene investigating the death of three people after a shooting Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers said they received a call at 5:21 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Attucks Street. When they arrived, they found three...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Winston-Salem in connection to Yadkinville gun shop theft, police chief says

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made in connection to a gun store burglary in Yadkinville. According to the Yadkinville Police Chief, three juveniles, between 15 and 16, and one 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to a break-in at Foothills Firearms on Tuesday. The 18-year-old, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, and the three juveniles were […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street. Authorities said two people...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said. According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The crash has downed...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy