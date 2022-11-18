Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Are These Really The Best Roads For Motorcycles In Texas
No one appreciates a beautiful, curvy, road like a biker. There are beautiful places to ride all over Texas and most of the state has weather conditions that allow for year round riding which is another thing I love about Texas. I found a video of the best places to...
Health Is Wealth! Here Are The Top Ten Healthiest Cities In Texas
The past couple of years in Texas have been trying times for many reasons, and more and more people are putting an emphasis on their health - either maintaining it or getting serious about improving it. COVID-19 aside, we've all just been stressed out and working way too hard. We're proud of the work we do, but when we don't take time to stay healthy and fit, it can do more harm than good.
Texas Man Learns What Happens When You Tempt Mother Nature
We've all had those days right? Things are going pretty good, nothing to worry about. You look out in the distance and spot clouds coming towards you. You think to yourself, "No worry! There isn't a chance for rain today at all. I should be fine." Heck, you didn't even pack an umbrella.
More Texans Moving on From Turkey for Thanksgiving, What Are Your Plans?
At first, I thought it was because of the turkey shortage that was going on, but I’ve been able to find turkeys at every grocery store that I have visited here in East Texas. But I am hearing more and more people deciding to cook something else for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. What are your plans, are you serving up the traditional feast or mixing up the menu options this year?
Yes, There Are Places In Texas Where You Can Buy A Live Turkey
It's probably too late to try this in 2022 but you have a year to get ready for 2023. Some people like to buy turkeys, others like to hunt them. Still others like the "live turkey" idea but aren't into hunting. For those who prefer to raise and then slaughter their own, I offer these suggestions.
8 Famous Restaurant Chains Texans Would Easily Know
Texas is a HUGE state so of course; naturally, there are MANY different companies to spawn out of the state. Whether they're food brands or restaurant chains, here are 10 that I'm sure you're quite familiar with:. Whataburger: El Paso LOVES Whataburger. And that goes for the whole state. It...
TxDOT’s Hilarious but Life Saving Thanksgiving Messages
Holiday travel is upon us as many will take to the roads of Texas to visit loved ones for the holidays. On the roads of Texas are the wonderful TxDoT signs that, usually, have a clever message relating to the holiday. Like this little message they left for us on Valentine's day!
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools
Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists
Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Just How Interested is Texas in the World Cup?
Personally, no matter how hard I try, I just can’t get into soccer. And if you know me, you know I’m a sports nerd. I’m into all kinds of sports, but for whatever reason, I’m just kind of “meh” when people start talking about the World Cup.
Official “State Aromas” Are a Thing? What Should New Mexico’s Be?
New Mexico should have an official state aroma, says state Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces. The scent he has in mind is “green chiles being roasted” which is… actually a really good pick. As New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture, Jeff Witte says the smell of green...
Thanksgiving Dinner? Here’s A Traditional Texas Menu.
So here we are, less than a week away from Thanksgiving. People are starting to plan their menus, buy up all the necessary ingredients to cook it all up and have the feast of the year. Everyone has a different idea of what Thanksgiving dinner should look like. That's the...
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas
Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
Proposed Texas Bill Would Allow Pregnant Drivers to Use HOV Lanes. Agree?
A Texas bill has been filed proposing that pregnant women in Texas should be allowed to the HOV lanes. I think it was around two months ago or so when I was reading a conversation on social media about this very thing. Well, it's related, at the very least. One...
Texas Window Painter Shows Off Impressive Skills in Viral Video
Have you ever walked past a business with beautiful seasonal paintings on their windows and wondered who does them. Well, if you live in the Houston area, there is a good chance this artist is the one responsible. Laura Thompson is a full-time artist located in Texas that specializes in...
See The Rockin’ Tombstones Of Texas Artists We’ve Sadly Lost
Some rock star graves have become as popular as museums, historical sites and other tourist attractions. Funerals are truly unique and very rarely will you see two handled the same way. Tombstones vary also and the graves they mark can become destinations for fans. One grave that has become a...
Texas Couple Cause Outrage Over Video on Controversial Marriage Rules
Love is gentle, love is kind, love is leaving your location on 24/7?. That's what this famous TikTok couple want you to know is one of their rules in their marriage. TikTok couple Jaden and Andy McGrew, who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth, are a little confused as to why their videos of their marriage rules caused a bit of controversy. In their videos have revealed their three marriage rules that work for them, they include:
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0