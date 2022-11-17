Northbound 405 Freeway reopens after Torrance shooting investigation
A section of the northbound 405 Freeway is temporarily closed in Torrance amid a shooting investigation Thursday afternoon.
Authorities responded to the freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person being shot, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim was later waiting for officers on 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, and that person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
The scene at that location was still active hours later, as patrol cars and crime scene cordoned off a parking lot with a motorcycle in it.
The CHP shut down the northbound side of the highway from the Western Avenue exit to the Crenshaw Boulevard exit for hours, causing a major delay.
All lanes were reopened around 2:50 p.m., Caltrans said in an update.
