22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing over $18 million in goods

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.

Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers.

In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of thefts, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the private sector formed the Train Burglary Task Force to crack down on thefts and arrest those responsible.

"Detectives assigned to the task force also developed leads that led to the identification of a criminal association of some 22 individuals," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

Moore announced the arrest of 22 suspects who police believe stole over $18 million worth of merchandise. Authorities said that they recovered weapons, drugs and even coffins during these raids.

In total, the Los Angeles Police Department said that more than 700 people have been arrested.

In addition to the crackdown effort, workers constructed a wall to block access to the tracks and installed lights as well as security cameras.

"The artificial intelligence is set up to detect people and vehicles in restricted areas," said Jordan Lippel, the head of the security firm hired by the railway companies. "They alert our command center in Long Beach where our specialized agents are able to take appropriate, real-time action."

Lippel explained that the agents can either call law enforcement, dispatch private security or issue voice commands remotely.

Authorities claimed that calls for service along the railways have dropped 60%. Moore responded to Union Pacific's claim, which was made months ago, that criminals were back out stealing again because of the District Attorney's no-bail policy.

"We are seeing, regularly, the filling of gun enhancements, additional enhancements for individuals committing a felony," he said.

Railroad companies said that they have increased their own patrols along the railways. Additionally, they have hardened and strengthened their locks on cargo containers to prevent further thefts.

