Colorado St. rolls past USC men

 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – James Moors scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Colorado State beat South Carolina 85-53 in the Charleston Classic. Colorado State scored 54 points in the paint – one more than South Carolina’s point total.

The Gamecocks turned it over 16 times and made 19 field goals.

Colorado State made nine straight shots in the first half and led 40-19 at halftime as South Carolina went the final five minutes, 20 seconds without scoring.

The Gamecocks had seven field goals and 10 turnovers in the half.

Meechie Johnson made South Carolina’s fourth 3-pointer in the opening four minutes of the second half to cap a 9-0 run to get within 48-34.

But the Rams stayed hot, making 11 of their first 18 field goals to build a 66-38 lead.

