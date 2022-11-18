Read full article on original website
Holland company to dredge St. Joseph Harbor
A Holland company has been awarded a $1.3 million contract to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor.
One killed in house fire in Northwest Michigan
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – One person died in an early morning house fire Sunday, Nov. 20, and investigators are working to determine how the blaze started. It could be several days, however, before the victim’s identity can be confirmed, according to Michigan State Police.
Plowasaurus Rex, Slush Puppy: Track MDOT snow plows in your area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Ready to check the road conditions before you leave your house, or head out on your next errand? By using the Michigan Department of Transportation’s MiDrive map, you can do a few differently things to help prep for your time on the road. The MiDrive...
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
What’s being built off US-131 near Rockford? Big plans in the works
ROCKFORD, MI — If you’re looking for a bite to eat or some shopping just off US-131 near Rockford, you’ll soon have new options. A multi-tenant retail construction project in Algoma Township just north of 10 Mile Road near the Rockford Meijer has begun, soon to host at least one restaurant.
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
'We stay busy': West Michigan tow drivers, first responders answer hundreds of calls during storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Gene Felty of HD Towing and Recovery, the Winter Storm sweeping through West Michigan has left the tow truck driver of over 20 years and his colleagues busy. Felty says the calls for service haven't slowed down, adding that his total calls since the...
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
mibiz.com
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
WOOD
Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
