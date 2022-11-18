(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.

