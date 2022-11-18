Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud
(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
Turnto10.com
Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards honors Massachusetts firefighters
(WJAR) — We all know that it's pretty dangerous being a firefighter, but it's not until you hear each individual story of courage and heroism that you get the full picture. The 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards was held in Worcester on Friday to honor their stories.
Turnto10.com
Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island opens own store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island is now a business owner. Saturday was a big day for Aminullah Faqiry as he held the grand opening for his business, Afghan Super Store. The store is at 105 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The Afghan refugee...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for cannabis company
(WJAR) — A prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for a Rhode Island cannabis company. The cultivator is now paying a hefty fine to the state. The Rhode Island grower won a competition in Massachusetts. That’s the problem. While cannabis is legal in Rhode Island and in...
Turnto10.com
PHOTOS: Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm brings portions of NY to screeching halt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHAM/WUTV/TND) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm chilled large portions of New York Friday, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground by the morning. The massive storm has caused several airlines to cancel flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts dentists say question 2 passing is a huge win for patients
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed question 2 on the statewide ballot, which introduces new regulations to dental coverage. Dental insurance carriers will be required to spend a minimum of 83% of the premiums that patients pay on care rather than administrative expenses. "Honestly the thing I'm...
