Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud

(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island opens own store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island is now a business owner. Saturday was a big day for Aminullah Faqiry as he held the grand opening for his business, Afghan Super Store. The store is at 105 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The Afghan refugee...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Massachusetts dentists say question 2 passing is a huge win for patients

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed question 2 on the statewide ballot, which introduces new regulations to dental coverage. Dental insurance carriers will be required to spend a minimum of 83% of the premiums that patients pay on care rather than administrative expenses. "Honestly the thing I'm...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

