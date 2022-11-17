Read full article on original website
NPR
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
NPR
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah, the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Ron DeSantis Reportedly Waiting For Trump To 'Punch Himself Out' Of Presidential Race
Sources say the Florida governor will bide his time while he waits for Trump to implode.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
NPR
Biden pardoned the Thanksgiving turkeys. Read the strange truth behind the tradition
Behind the yuk-yuk dad jokes of the now-annual presidential turkey pardon is a very strange, sometimes dark and often misunderstood history, even by presidents. On Monday, President Biden again "pardoned" two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — though they did nothing wrong. They are coming from a grower in North Carolina, staying in a hotel room and even have social media accounts.
California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'
The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.
NPR
UC students on strike say they are overworked and underpaid
University of California graduate students walked off the job this week. The nearly 50,000 striking academic workers are asking for better pay and benefits. Nearly 50,000 academic workers across the University of California system walked off the job this week. It is the U.S. labor movement's largest work stoppage this year. After more than a year of bargaining, teaching assistants, researchers, post-doctoral students and others represented by the United Auto Workers left their classrooms and labs, demanding significantly higher pay and better benefits. NPR's Eric Westervelt has the story.
NPR
Colorado Springs is mourning after a shooting at an LGBTQ club killed 5 people
Mourners, including many in the LGBTQ community, gathered at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs last night to hear words of sorrow, remembrance and strength. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CAROLYN CATHEY: Club Q has been around for 21 years. They were a haven and are still a haven...
NPR
Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants. They're accused of plotting to use force to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been covering the trial. Ryan, closing arguments began on Friday with the government. How did prosecutors try to sum up things for the jury?
NPR
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly...
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley...
NPR
Two patrons confronted the man who opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs
A 22-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and at least 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said. Authorities credit two "heroic" patrons who confronted and fought the gunman. Mayor John Suthers told NPR's...
NPR
The shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club was horrific, police chief says
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adrian Vasquez, chief of police, about the investigation into the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. Investigators are looking into whether it was a hate crime. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. With us now, the police chief of Colorado Springs, Adrian Vasquez. Chief, thank you so much...
NPR
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday night. Five people were killed, 25 others were hurt in the attack at Club Q before patrons subdued that gunman. MARTÍNEZ: Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce is here to catch us up...
NPR
What we know so far about the Colorado Springs shooting
Police continue to investigate after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seventeen people were injured because of a gunshot wound, while another victim sustained other injuries, police said Monday afternoon. At least one other person and likely...
