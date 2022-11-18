ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto
2d ago

The way the one guy said maintenance tells me he is a Mexican, then there are the neck tattoos. Head to the Barrio, there you will find, this won’t be their last attempt. Book’em Danno!

Reply
3
Chiquis
2d ago

hope they catch these twoimposters soon. Dicember is close and the Devil is loose, everybody knows how the world is we cannot trust no one , be careful and aware of ur surroundings. DONT JUST OPEN THE DOOR PEAK TROUGH THE WINDOWOR THER OTHER WAYS TO KNOW WHO IS AT THE DOOR. U could tell right away they were not professionals on the way they were dressed al covered up, I MEAN it's not that cold yet!!!!! common sense!!

Reply(2)
2
 

KOLD-TV

Goodyear man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin reportedly shot at vehicles, killing a man while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday. During the shooting, Avondale officers say Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he reportedly started to shoot at drivers. Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. Police say he eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say 34-year-old Gabrial Sotello of Glendale died from a gunshot wound. Three others, including a minor, were injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

Alleged GECU bank robber in custody

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
EL PASO, TX
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Tucson teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges after a developmentally disabled, non-verbal Tucson man was beaten to death with a baseball bat. The Tucson Police Department said a 13-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. The TPD said the teens’ names and mugshots are not available.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after two women were found dead at a smoke shop in Tucson early Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tucson Police Department said Sawsan Toma, 42, and Yvette Gutierrez, 31, were found shot to death inside Wadee Smoke Shop, which is located at 3919 South 12th Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
TUCSON, AZ

